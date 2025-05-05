Vendors surrounded the lawn near Railroad Street on Saturday to celebrate the 10th annual Mayfest, an event that continues to draw residents together in the heart of Ellerbe. Organized by the Mineral Springs Improvement Council, the festival highlights local businesses, encourages volunteerism and fosters community pride.

“We wanted to be able to raise money but we wanted the community to be involved in it, so that’s why we pulled it together— to get the community involved and promote businesses and make improvements to our community,” said Barbara Moton, program coordinator for the council.

Moton explained that Mayfest was inspired by a former community tradition and brought to life by a local resident who envisioned reviving it.

“A lady that’s not here today thought of when we used to have May Day at Mineral Springs School and everybody would come out and do their little presentations and everything. That was her idea about having our Mayfest, that was her idea behind it,” Moton said.

At its core, Mayfest is about more than just celebration — it’s about building a sense of togetherness and encouraging action.

“Community, togetherness, unity. That’s what I want us to get. I also want us to realize that we have to bring about a change for us to have change. Everybody doesn’t know how to do everything but somebody knows how to do something and just share what you know how to do. Do what you can do to help out,” said Moton.

That spirit of service extends beyond the festival. Moton emphasized that the council’s initiatives including a food pantry and a community garden also rely heavily on local support.

“Not with just our Mayfest but our food pantry, our community garden — everybody can do something. If nothing like logging in people’s information to the food pantry, you can plant seeds, you can water the garden, you can do whatever you can do. We appreciate all the help we can get,” she said.

Willette Surgeon, vice president of the council, echoed Moton’s message and shared a personal connection to the work.

“To get more people involved and some activities in the community. My mother actually used to be the president of the Mineral Springs Improvement Council and she passed away so I’m trying to be a part of it to keep her legacy going. It means a lot to have events in Ellerbe for people in Ellerbe to participate in,” said Surgeon.

Looking ahead, the council plans to host another event in the summer, this time in the community garden.

“At some point, we’re going to do something in the garden. It’s probably going to be on a Friday evening and maybe in August, early August or late July,” said Moton.

