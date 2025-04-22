The American Legion Post 147 in Rockingham-East Rockingham has hosted its annual Easter egg hunt for more than 70 years, providing a sense of continuity and community for generations of local families.

ROCKINGHAM — Easter celebrations took place throughout Richmond County this weekend, from Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham’s Hippity Hoppity Egg-stravaganza to the city of Norman’s inaugural Easter egg hunt at the Norman Stage.

At Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, children participated in a scavenger hunt, searching for eggs of a specific color to win a prize upon completion. They also enjoyed an Easter bunny mask-making station and had the chance to meet the Easter Bunny in person.

Children of all ages were excited to collect Easter eggs and take photos with the Bunny, creating special memories with their families.

In Norman, children from all age groups hunted for eggs during the city’s first Easter egg hunt. The event featured age divisions to ensure all kids had a fair chance at collecting eggs, helping make the experience fun and inclusive for everyone.

While some events introduced new traditions, others proudly continued longstanding ones. The American Legion Post 147 in Rockingham-East Rockingham has hosted its annual Easter egg hunt for more than 70 years, providing a sense of continuity and community for generations of local families.

