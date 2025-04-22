Since 1970, Mother Earth has been honored with Earth Day, celebrated each year on April 22.

According to the Library of Congress, the first Earth Day took place in 1970, when more than 20 million people participated in events held at schools, universities and other public spaces across the United States.

The movement began in 1969 when Democratic U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson proposed a series of “teach-ins” on college campuses to raise awareness about environmental issues. Nelson was inspired by the anti-Vietnam War movement and growing concerns about pollution, as well as environmental disasters like the Santa Barbara oil spill.

To help organize the first Earth Day, Nelson recruited activist Denis Hayes. He was joined by Rep. Pete McCloskey, who also supported environmental causes. Hayes and McCloskey aimed to broaden the initiative beyond campuses and into a nationwide movement that would encourage all Americans to take action.

Thanks to the efforts of Earth Day’s founders and advocates who urged the government to address pollution and protect natural resources, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was established later that year. The agency remains a cornerstone of environmental protection and public education. In the same year, Congress passed the Clean Air Act, marking one of the first major legislative steps in environmental reform.

Earth Day has also made a lasting impact on pop culture. In 1971, Dr. Seuss released The Lorax, a story about a small, mustached character who speaks up for the trees and tries to stop the destruction of the environment. Years later, James Cameron’s Avatar brought a similar message to the big screen, imagining a future where humans have used up Earth’s natural resources. Another example is Disney-Pixar’s WALL-E, which tells the story of a lonely robot left behind on a trashed, unlivable planet after humans abandon it.

Public figures such as activist Greta Thunberg and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have used their platforms to spotlight environmental issues and call for urgent action.

Children’s networks like Nickelodeon and Disney Channel have launched Earth Day campaigns to educate young audiences about simple ways they can contribute to a healthier planet.

Each year, Earth Day adopts a theme. This year’s theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” encourages individuals to support renewable energy and advocate for clean electricity as part of a global call to action.

According to Earth.Org, one of the leading environmental issues is global warming, which is driven by the use of fossil fuels—the main culprit behind record-breaking summer temperatures. The year 2024 has been declared the hottest year in recorded history.

Greenhouse gases have reached record-high concentrations, primarily due to the burning of coal, natural gas and oil for electricity and heat. As these emissions rise, global temperatures increase, leading to more frequent and severe natural disasters.

Economists say the ongoing climate crisis can also be attributed to market failures. Both economists and environmentalists believe that stricter policies—such as implementing carbon taxes to raise the cost of greenhouse gas-emitting activities—could help reduce their usage.

Another major environmental issue is food waste. Approximately 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted or lost each year. Food production accounts for about 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Plastic pollution is also a critical concern. Around 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean annually, harming marine ecosystems and the wildlife that inhabit them.

Deforestation continues to threaten the planet. If it isn’t stopped, Earth could lose up to 90% of its forests by 2030.

As a community, one of the most effective things we can do is stay informed, take action and commit to small yet impactful changes—such as recycling, reducing energy consumption and making sustainable shopping choices.

Remember the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com