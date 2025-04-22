Executive Director of Backpack Pals of Richmond County, Pastor Steve Crews with the school board members at April’s meeting.

Atoria Smith, known as Ms. Kiki, being recognized with the Inspiring Excellence Award at the April School Board meeting.

HAMLET — Executive Director of Backpack Pals of Richmond County, Pastor Steve Crews, spoke at the April school board meeting to share the ongoing efforts of the organization and its impact on local students.

“We would like to say that we do appreciate each one of our schools. They’ve been wonderful. Dr. Wendy Jordan has been my contact person and it’s been a wonderful operation and we certainly appreciate all the support that we get from the schools,” Crews said.

For 20 years, Backpack Pals has been feeding students across Richmond County. Currently, volunteers pack 445 bags each week, distributing them every Thursday. The organization is entirely volunteer driven, with no paid staff. Crews, who also founded the group, serves as both executive director and volunteer.

“For children that are dependent upon the school cafeteria and sometimes when they go home on the weekends, they may have little or nothing to eat,” he said.

Students in need are identified by school staff, and each school submits its numbers to Backpack Pals, which then fulfills the requests.

“Every bit of the money that comes into our program goes right back into the program to either buy food, put gas in the truck and maintenance and a little bit of utilities,” Crews explained.

For the 2024–25 school year, the group has already invested $59,438.84 in food alone. Rising costs remain a challenge.

“We’re at a situation. One of the things that has hurt us a little bit is the food prices just kept going up and kept going up and kept going up, so it has ate through a lot of our funds in the past few years as it kept going up,” said Crews. “At the same time we saw the numbers going up, the need began to get greater also. Standing in need of funds, if anyone would like to help us, we’d be more than glad. There’s a lot of different ways you can get involved.”

Supporters can contribute through food drives or by donating funds directly.

“Whichever way they would like to do it, that would be fine,” said Crews.

The organization currently sources its food from a wholesaler outside of Charlotte.

In addition to the Backpack Pals update, the board meeting also served as a moment of celebration for educators. Several were honored with the Inspiring Excellence Award, including Atoria Smith, known as Ms. Kiki, and Charla Jacobs of Rockingham Middle School.

“From the moment the doors open, she greets each visitor with a warm smile and a genuine hello,” said Principal Windy Taylor. “Her unwavering positivity sets the tone for everyone through the doors, making them feel immediately welcomed and valued.”

Taylor praised Smith’s willingness to jump in wherever she’s needed—from administrative tasks to student support, describing her as a selfless team player.

Taylor also recognized Jacobs for her impact in the classroom.

“Ms. Jacobs is a remarkable teacher who works tirelessly to develop meaningful relationships with her students,” Taylor said. “Her ability to build rapport with her students creates a foundation of trust and respect, enabling them to feel safe and supported in the learning journey.”

Jacobs’ emphasis on collaboration and creative instruction encourages critical thinking and skill building.

“Her passion for teaching and her dedication to our students set a shining example for us all today as we honor her with this award,” Taylor added.

Also honored were LJ Bell Elementary’s lead custodian Ernest Patterson and music teacher Kacey Mathewson for their contributions to school life and student success.

“Mr. Patterson, or Ernest to us all, joined LJ Bell at the beginning of this school year. It did not take long for others to notice his strong work ethic,” said Principal Meredith Norwood. “Let’s be honest, the floors have never looked better.”

Norwood commended Patterson’s cheerful attitude, even when dealing with “mystery spills, glitter explosions and the occasional unidentified sticky substances in the hallways.”

She also recognized Mathewson, calling her the heart of the school’s music program.

“She’s the superstar behind our school chorus, always pushing students to reach their best notes and have a ton of fun doing it,” Norwood said. From launching the school’s first Black History Month program to energizing third graders during Hispanic Heritage Month, Mathewson’s creativity shines.

“She’s offering encore to our Pre-K class, setting them up exciting monthly stations and lending a hand with instructional support for third through fifth grade students,” Norwood added. “With her energy, creativity and love for music, Mrs. Mathewson makes every class feel like a musical adventure.”

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com