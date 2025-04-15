The weekend kicks off with the Black’s Tire Craftsman Truck Series race at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the Rockingham ARCA 150 at 1 p.m. and the N.C. Education Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday. (File photo)

ROCKINGHAM — With NASCAR’s return just two sleeps away, ThunderFest is set to celebrate all things stock car racing before drivers hit the track at Rockingham Speedway.

The weekend kicks off with the Black’s Tire Craftsman Truck Series race at 5 p.m. Friday, April 18, followed by the Rockingham ARCA 150 at 1 p.m. and the N.C. Education Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

ThunderFest is free and open to the public, featuring live music from The Marshall Tucker Band, FirstHealth’s Kids Zone, Beer Garden, food trucks and a variety of local vendors.

Race fans will also have the chance to meet some of their favorite drivers during a special meet-and-greet event. Scheduled to appear from the Craftsman Truck Series are Rajah Caruth, Bayley Currey, Kaden Honeycutt, Matt Mills, Connor Mosack and Andres Perez de Lara. Representing the Xfinity Series is Dean Thompson. From the ARCA Menards Series East, Zachary Tinkle and Austin Vaughn will be in attendance. NASCAR veterans and Herm & Schrader podcast hosts Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are also set to join the festivities.

To prepare for this historic pre-race festivities, several downtown streets will close starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. These include the intersection of Hancock and East Washington Street as well as North Lee Street beyond the drive-thru entrances of PNC and Truist banks. One lane of Washington Street will remain open to allow access to bank traffic.

ThunderFest has long been a Richmond County tradition, and this year it returns with purpose — back on track and right alongside NASCAR at the Rock.