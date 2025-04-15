ROCKINGHAM — The much-anticipated return of NASCAR racing to Rockingham Speedway has been met with an overwhelming response by enthusiastic fans buying every Saturday grandstand ticket to witness the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Rockingham 125 ARCA Menards Series East race.

“Excitement continues to build, and this news reinforces what we knew all along – race fans are delighted to have NASCAR back at Rockingham Speedway,” said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent, the official event promoter of NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway. “Wow! When’s the last time a NASCAR Xfinity Series race was sold out of grandstand tickets? We want to thank the entire community, and the thousands of fans that have spoken with their support, to show the world NASCAR is back at The Rock.”

Last August, Track Enterprises announced it reached an agreement with Rockingham Speedway ownership to bring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East back to the venerable Richmond County speedway Easter Weekend.

The Xfinity Series was a regular player at the historic venue from 1982-2004 and features a cast of winners who went on to be some of the sport’s most respected names including David Pearson, Sam Ard, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Harry Gant, Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Jamie McMurray.

Martin was an indomitable force at Rockingham in Xfinity Series competition throughout his career having collected 11 wins in 25 starts, including four straight during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. McMurray matched Martin’s four-peat by recording four wins in a row from 2002-2004.

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list is dotted with the names with some of the sport’s most recognizable drivers including defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and 12-time Xfinity Series race winner Austin Hill. Jones will also contest Friday’s Black’s Tire 200.

Tickets remain available for the Black’s Tire 200.

The Craftsman Truck Series raced at Rockingham twice from 2012-2013 with Kahne and last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Larson collecting the victories for late team owner Steve Turner and Turner Motorsports.

Matt Crafton, a 25-year Truck Series veteran, is the only current series regular to have competed at the high-banked, D-shaped oval when the division last raced there 12 years ago.

Separate from Larson, current NASCAR Cup Series competitors Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were all part of the field when the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last tested its mettle at Rockingham over a decade ago.