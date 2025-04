THURSDAY, APRIL 17, 2025

-Camping OPENS- NOON (Gates A and E)

THUNDERFEST in downtown Rockingham, 4:00pm – 9:00pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 18, 2025

-Camping Check In opens (GATE A)- 8:00 a.m.

-Fan Midway Open – 9:30 a.m.

-Grandstand / Suites Gates Open – 10:00 a.m.

-CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver autograph session Fan Zone 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

-NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Practice – 12:30 p.m.

-NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Qualifying – 1:30 p.m.

-HERM & SCHRADER at the DJ Booth in the Fan Zone 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

-NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – 3:05 p.m.

-NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Prerace 4:30 p.m.

-Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race – 5:00 p.m.

– Camping Check in closes- 8:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025

-Camping Check In opens (GATE A)- 8:00 a.m.

-Fan Midway Open – 9:00 a.m.

-Grandstand Gates Open – 9:00 a.m.

-ARCA Practice / Qualifying – 9:30 a.m. -10 a.m.

-NASCAR XFINITY Series Autograph Session- 10 a.m – 10:45 a.m. (Fan Zone)

– NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying – 11:30 a.m.

-ARCA Menards Series East 125 Race – 1:00 p.m.

-NC Education Lottery 250 pres. by Black’s Tire Xfinity Series Race – 4:00 p.m.

*Schedules subject to change