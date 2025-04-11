HAMLET — Aussem Hussien’s education plans quickly changed when he heard how easy it would be for him to transfer with his associate degree from Richmond Community College to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

“While I was a full-time online student at RichmondCC pursuing my associate degree in Human Services Technology with a focus on Addiction and Recovery Studies, I had a conversation with my advisor about my future plans,” Hussien said. “At the time, I only intended to earn my associate degree. After that, I was going to apply for my Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor license and begin working in a treatment facility. However, my advisor informed me about the UNCW PathWays co-admission program.”

PathWays is a seamless transfer option for students enrolled at RichmondCC to complete their degree at UNCW. Students who qualify for the program receive guaranteed admission to UNCW before they graduate from RichmondCC. They also receive dedicated advising assistance from both RichmondCC and the UNCW, and access to special webinars, events, and newsletters.

That conversation completely changed Hussein’s perspective. Once he learned that he could easily transfer to a university after earning his associate degree and have junior status, he decided to look into the opportunity.

“I explored the information on RichmondCC’s website and found that UNCW offered a fully online Bachelor of Social Work program that aligned perfectly with my goals,” Hussien said. “The transition from RichmondCC to UNCW was smooth thanks to the great support I received from both schools.”

Hussien earned an Associate in Applied Science in Human Services Technology with a concentration in Addiction and Recovery Studies from RichmondCC in July 2023. Nearly a year later, Hussien earned another degree in Human Services but this time with a focus on Social Services.

Hussien is on the path to graduate from UNCW in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work.

“Just like my experience at RichmondCC, the online format allows me to continue working full-time while also being a full-time student,” Hussien said. “It’s helped me maintain a healthy balance between my career, education and personal life.”

Just a few months after graduating from RichmondCC, Hussien began as a care manager at Insight Human Services, a treatment services center. In this position, he assists justice-involved individuals as they navigate systems of care and support.

Hussien plans to also pursue a master’s degree in Social Work and earn the credentials to become a Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. “I’m passionate about helping individuals facing mental health and addiction challenges, and I want to be fully equipped to support them in meaningful ways,” Hussien said.

Hussien said starting at RichmondCC gave him the tools and support he needed to be successful.

“The faculty and staff at RichmondCC offered a strong academic foundation along with valuable resources like tutoring in writing and math, career exploration services, advising and counseling. With their help, I was able to earn two associate degrees, start a fulfilling career, and prepare to continue my education at a four-year university,” Hussien said.

PathWays is one of 11 coadmissions programs that RichmondCC has to offer students. The others are:

• UNC- Chapel Hill (C-STEP)

• East Carolina University (Pirate Promise)

• NC State University (C3)

• NC A&T State University (Aggie Plus Program)

• UNC-Pembroke (BraveStep)

• Gardner-Webb University (Bulldog Bound)

• Lees-McRae University (GAP)

• Pfeiffer University (Pfeiffer Pact)

• Wingate University (Gateway Scholarship)

To learn more, contact the Career & Transfer Advising Center at (910) 410-1700 or visit the Scotland County or Hamlet Campus. RichmondCC is now registering students for the 2025-2026 Academic Year, which means students can schedule classes for the 2025 fall semester, 2026 spring and summer semesters. Apply for free online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions to get started.