RICHMOND COUNTY — On April 1, the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club was packed wall to wall with hungry attendees ready to taste and judge dozens of dishes neatly organized into meat, vegetation/fruit, and dessert categories for the 23rd annual Wild Foods Cook-off. From rabbit salad to venison tamales, plates were piled high with a variety of dishes all comprised of wild ingredients.

In total, there were 26 dishes entered, and only three would be declared winner of each category. After the tasting, attendees voted on their favorite dish in each category and then an overall Grand Champion. There were 14 dishes entered in the meat category, three in the vegetation and fruit category and finally, nine dessert dishes.

Noah Blake’s deer stew with mashed potatoes swept the competition by taking home both first place in the meat category and Grand Champion.

For the vegetation and fruit category, Jake Sharpe won first place with his creative Poke Salad Green Rice.

Last but not least, Patricia McCormick took home first prize in the dessert category with her homemade persimmon pudding.

With a full belly, attendees are able to sit back and listen to the educational portion of the event. This year our presenter was Erin Barnes, who serves as Richmond County’s 4-H Agent. Barnes demonstrated with the attendees on how to tie various knots and how each knot serves a specific purpose or use.

If you have any questions about the Wild Food Cook-off please contact the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255.