Screenshot of the street view of the parcel that was offered for sale to the city of Hamlet.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council honored Patrick Hogan during its April meeting for earning his water treatment operator certification, a significant achievement that highlights his dedication to his role.

The certification was presented by Robert Brown, director of Public Works, who detailed the rigorous process required to attain it.

“When we hire an employee at the water treatment plant, they have to be at the plant for six months of 40 hours a week to even be eligible to take the state exam,” Brown said. “At the time, they have to attend a week-long school for that certification level. Then, they have to go to Raleigh and take an exam.”

Brown continued by praising Hogan’s efforts and recounting a moment after the test.

“As Patrick may say, if he speaks, it’s a little more than what you think of when you take the exam. He came back and he told us ‘I don’t think I passed,’ and so far, out of most people that come back and have said that, they’re the ones that did pass,” Brown said. “It’s the ones that come back and say ‘Oh, I’ve got this’ that they get the condolence letter from the state, but Patrick has been a big boost to what we’re doing at the water treatment plant.”

Hogan responded with appreciation for the recognition and emphasized how much he has learned since entering the field.

“Thank you Robert Brown for those kind words. Very much correct, a lot more to the test than you would think and it covers a wide variety of water,” Hogan said. “On that note, a lot more goes into your tap water than you would think. For the longest time, I thought you turned the handle and the water comes out on the other side of it, that is not the case.”

He concluded by thanking those who supported him throughout the process. “I’d like to thank Benita Mullis for the opportunity to prove myself worthy of this job and thank you to the city of Hamlet. Thank you.”

In other business, the council voted against purchasing the commercial building at 52 West Main Street, which had been offered to the city by the property owner.

“The owner of this parcel pictured right here next to our opera house is interested in selling a commercial business building adjacent to the opera house— not the entire parcel, but just that part highlighted in the red,” said Assistant City Manager Mackenzie Webb. “It’s about 1,500 square feet. It’s zoned B2, general business on our main street. We estimate the cost of the building to be about $35,000 with closing.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Abbie Covington raised concerns about existing sewer issues tied to the property. Webb confirmed that repairs would cost approximately $2,400 and noted potential for future use, possibly mirroring the Lakeside venue model in which the city leases out property it owns.

“There’s currently a utility issue that has an estimated cost of about $2,400 to fix,” Webb said. “If the council were to wish to purchase the parcel, the city could have the similar approach with Lakeside venue in which the city owns it and leases it out to a potential business.”

Still, council members questioned the feasibility.

“I just don’t see how it would be an asset for the city to own that property for us to have to keep up and be a responsibility to us,” said council member Oscar Sellers.

City Manager John Terziu added that current leaseholders would need to vacate before repairs could be made, which complicates immediate plans for the building.

“Once the utility issues were resolved, it would be re-rented,” Terziu said, noting the property would likely be more suitable for private ownership.

Mayor Pro-Tem Covington echoed that concern.

“I think if we had a clean shot at it, it might be something worth considering,” she said. “But if we’ve got a current occupant who has not indicated that they’re interested in giving up their lease and we can’t do the repairs without the occupant vacating the premises, I think we’d just be hang strong if we bought it.”

Covington made a motion to forgo the purchase, which was unanimously approved by the council.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com