HAMLET — At just 11 years old, Elizabeth Payne is already making her mark as a local entrepreneur. The owner of Wonderfully Created, Elizabeth has quickly gained attention for her handcrafted items and business savvy—all driven by her own initiative and creativity.

“She wanted to start a business last summer/fall, and so she did,” said her mother, Shana Payne. “She saved her money, she reinvested part to continue to get her materials and supplies that she needs to expand her business and then continuing to come to pop-up markets and craft shows and selling things to family, friends and church members.”

Elizabeth’s business has not only brought her success — it also brought her a furry companion.

“She’s had a lot of support and so she saved her money and in February, she was able to purchase her little dog, which is a chiweenie. Her name is Magnolia Sassy Muffins — we call her Maggie,” said Shana. “She has Maggie with her today. Maggie is the Wonderfully Created mascot.”

The young artist offers customized handmade pieces such as pens, pillows and more. She plans to attend all of the Hamlet City Lake Pop Up Markets this year. She’s also setting her sights on larger events including the Seaboard Festival in October and Christmas in the Square in December.

“I started back in August and I really enjoy doing it, it’s something I enjoy doing. It’s fun,” said Elizabeth. “I found most of my ideas and I came up with some things that I’ve never seen made before and I try working hard doing what I can.”

Her passion for creating began long before Wonderfully Created launched.

“Elizabeth has always been very crafty,” said Shana Payne. “She’s taken sewing classes and things with Mrs. Valerie and so she’s always been a very artistic child. She likes making things with beads and she started selling them and she’s done very well. I’m very proud of her. She’s got a lot of ambition and drive for an 11-year-old.”

“She spends some times in the afternoons working on her business and making things and sewing things—she enjoys it,” Shana added.

Elizabeth’s creative spark is fueled by more than just talent. According to her mother, she’s always searching for fresh ideas and ways to improve.

“She’s always looking at things like Pinterest and YouTube and different things to get ideas,” said Shana. “Her dad and I are pretty proud of her and we’re thankful for everybody who has supported her too. I think she has a bright future ahead of her and I hope the Lord uses her in many mighty ways.”

As for what’s next, Elizabeth has big plans even if she’s still figuring them out.

“I’m not really sure,” she said. “Probably saving money up and making it grow bigger.”

With dedication, creativity and a little help from Maggie, it’s clear that this young entrepreneur is just getting started.

