RICHMOND COUNTY — Teachers at each of the district’s schools have received a grant for creative classroom projects from the Richmond County Education Foundation. The Empowering Educators grant was created to support educators and provide funding for hands-on projects, classroom learning centers, and opportunities designed to enhance teaching and learning in meaningful ways.

Selected projects this year include planting and growing activities in pre-kindergarten, audio listening centers to support language development in kindergarten, and an outdoor STEM environment for first-grade students that features raised garden beds, a butterfly garden, and enhancements to an existing weather station. These grants provide educators with the flexibility to create projects that cater to the diverse learning needs of their students, fostering an environment where curiosity and creativity can thrive.

“We were genuinely impressed with the level of creativity and purpose in the applications,” shared Kristi King, a member of the Foundation’s board and the grant committee. “It’s exciting to support these educators and help bring their ideas to life in the classroom. We’re proud to be part of this work and look forward to continuing it.”

The Richmond County Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public education in Richmond County by empowering both educators and students.

In addition to classroom grants, they provide scholarships to seniors pursuing careers in education and support other needs as they arise, recently covering the tuition for two high school seniors to complete the electrical linemen program at Richmond Community College through the district’s Partnership Pathways program.

“We’re grateful for the continued support of the Education Foundation,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell. “We look forward to seeing the unique projects and learning opportunities these grants will bring to our teachers and classrooms.”

The Foundation plans to continue offering the Empowering Educators grant annually and is committed to exploring new ways to support educators and students, ensuring a lasting impact on education across the district.