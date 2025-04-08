RICHMOND COUNTY — With the temperature warming up, you may start to see things growing in your yard that you didn’t plant. Mushrooms tend to pop up following rain events on warm days. Just as apples are the fruit of an apple tree, mushrooms are the fruit of certain fungi, although not all fungi produce mushrooms. When the conditions are right, you may see mushrooms blooming in your yard. They come in all different shapes and sizes. What you don’t see are the mycorrhizal networks underground that create the mushroom itself. These networks are made up of mycelium which act as the ‘roots’ of the mushroom. They absorb nutrients from the environment and use it to support the growth of the mushrooms.

Fungi play a vital role in our environment as decomposers. They break down dead leaves, branches, bugs, and animals. Scientists have even discovered that they transfer water, carbon, nitrogen, and other nutrients between plants. An example of this would be if a tree was struggling for sunlight in a shaded forest, it could receive aid from healthier trees in the form of carbon and sugar. However, you may be asking yourself if the fungi or mushrooms in your yard are of any concern. The answer can be a bit complex, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

There have been over 10,000 species of identified mushrooms. While identification can certainly be helpful in deciding if the mushroom is in fact a friend or foe, narrowing them down can be difficult. If you have pets or children, the first concern is usually if it is poisonous or not. Common poisonous mushrooms found in North Carolina are white amanita, chlorophyllum, clitocybe, and Inocybe. A good way of removing these mushrooms is mechanically by hand by picking the mushrooms and disposing of them, using a shovel to remove them or mowing over them.

Most mushrooms are beneficial to your lawn and landscaping. They break down nutrients and make them available to your plants. However, there are certain mushrooms such as those in the Armillaria genus that cause a plant disease called Armillaria root rot, also known as oak root fungus. It feeds on both living and dead tissue of a broad range of host species. Notably it feeds on the roots and trunks of trees increasing their likelihood to fall. It is commonly recognized by its honey colored mushrooms. It can be found in clusters of several to dozens of mushrooms at the base of infected trees. However, the mushrooms do not always appear and the disease may still be present. There are no curative options for Armillaria root rot so prevention is key. Reduce stress to plants and avoid physical damage to the roots. Do not mow over roots and avoid compaction in the root zone. Irrigate during droughts and don’t plant too deep.

While Armillaria is the typical umbrella-shaped mushroom most people think of, there are many different shapes, sizes, and colors that fungi come in. Other common fungi you will find in your landscapes are puffballs, slime molds, and bird’s nests. Puffballs are round and range from the size of a golf ball to the size of a watermelon. They can be found sitting directly on the ground or on decaying wood. They start out with a texture of styrofoam, but as they age the interior becomes soft. They are filled with spores on the inside. When disturbed or stepped on, the spores are released resembling smoke. Puffballs are not harmful, but can be unsightly in well-maintained lawns. Mechanically removing the fruiting bodies is the only feasible method of control. Slime molds are jelly like masses that can be yellow, grey, or brownish. They can appear on the top of mulch, wood chips, or even grass. They are harmless and control is not usually necessary as they will disappear in hot, dry weather and can be mechanically removed from affected areas, or even with a spray from a water hose. Bird’s nest fungi are concave shaped, like a bowl, with sticky spores that lay on the inside waiting to be knocked out. A common way these spores are spread is through raindrops. When rain hits the bowl shaped structure, it

splashes the spores out. The spores can be ejected 3 feet or more and will adhere to plant leaves and any other surfaces nearby. Like the slime molds, bird’s nest fungi are harmless and will fade away during hot, dry weather.

Fungi are incredibly diverse and can be difficult to identify. North Carolina State’s Plant and Disease Identification clinic can be a good resource to find an identification. They take digital submissions, which is free of charge, but a physical sample may be needed to get a more accurate identification. Physical samples are $20. To send a sample or to learn more about mushrooms in your yard, contact the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office. In addition follow us on Facebook and check out our events page on our website to stay up to date on programs and workshops being offered.