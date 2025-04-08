ELLERBE — With a warm welcome and the smell of hickory-smoked pork in the air, the Millstone Men of the Church held their 24th annual barbecue plate and pork-by-the-pound sale this weekend, raising money to support local charities and community efforts.

“Our mission today is to provide our folks with a good meal at an affordable price,” said Max Gardner, president of the Millstone Men of the Church. “We raise money twice a year. For our events, this is one of our main ones that we do every April and we participate in the Ellerbe Farmer’s Day Parade— we’ve been doing that for like 27 years. All those monies generated goes to our local charities.”

This year’s proceeds will benefit local schools and families in need. Gardner emphasized that the funds are used with care and accountability.

“We give money to Mineral Springs School, to Ellerbe Middle School and to folks in need that has a legitimate need and we do not disperse funds directly to the individual,” he said. “Let’s say if someone needs their light bill paid, we’ll pay the light bill directly. If they need car repairs, we’ll pay the shop to do the repairs. No money goes to the individual, so it’s used properly— we don’t misuse the funds.”

The men’s group, though modest in size with around a dozen members, relies on strong community and support from their church’s auxiliary.

“Our mens group, we’re small in number, around 12 to 14, the Lord has blessed us with this and we have a great ladies auxiliary and they have stepped up with helping us. They’re the backbone of the men’s group,” Gardner said.

In addition to the barbecue, the group stays busy with year-round events. Gardner said the men meet monthly, typically on the third Sunday, though the schedule sometimes shifts around summer and holidays.

On Saturday, Rourk Presbyterian Church will host an Easter egg hunt at the Millstone Community Building from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We’ll have an Easter egg hunt for the kids in the community, tell them a little bit about Christ and hide the eggs,” said Gardner. “Our men will provide a hot dog supper.”

The group also organizes a variety of church and community events throughout the year.

Gardner said the group organizes Christmas caroling, a men and women’s salad supper, and a steak supper each December for the church.

“We’re very active. Small in number, but everything comes from God,” said Gardner.

Gardner noted that the group is open to all, regardless of church membership.

“The men’s group is open to the community, you don’t have to be a member of our church to do that but most members are,” he said. “You can be outside of the church and still be a member to help our men’s group. Anybody that wants to volunteer to help us during our functions can call me or reach out to one of our men, we’ll be more than glad to have you all come out and help.”

“We want the community to come gather and just relax, feel safe and have a good time,” Gardner added.

The event also featured live bluegrass gospel music by the Axe Handlers.

