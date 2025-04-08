RICHMOND COUNTY — As measles cases continue to rise across the country, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is taking proactive steps to ensure the state remains prepared for any potential cases or outbreaks. While there have been no reported cases of measles in North Carolina so far in 2025, public health officials are urging residents, health care providers and child care centers to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their communities and those at highest risk, especially unvaccinated children.

As measles cases continue to rise across the country, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is taking proactive steps to ensure the state remains prepared for any potential cases or outbreaks. While there have been no reported cases of measles in North Carolina so far in 2025, public health officials are urging residents, health care providers and child care centers to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their communities and those at highest risk, especially unvaccinated children.

“Although we currently have no cases of measles in North Carolina, the increase in cases across the nation and the world means we must be vigilant,” said Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist. “Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles. We encourage all North Carolinians to ensure they are up to date on their MMR vaccinations, and we are working with local health departments to ensure our state is prepared for any potential outbreaks.”

In the United States, measles cases surged from 59 cases in 2023 to 285 cases in 2024. As of March 27, 2025, a total of 483 confirmed measles cases were reported by 20 jurisdictions. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can lead to serious health complications, especially in babies and young children. The virus spreads through the air when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can also be spread by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects and can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. The virus can spread before and after the presence of symptoms, putting unvaccinated individuals at high risk.

The more infectious a virus is, the higher the percent of the population that needs to be vaccinated to prevent an outbreak. For measles, a population vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed to protect the community from an outbreak. The state’s measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination rate for kindergartners was 93.8% for the 2023-2024 school year, just below the 95% threshold, but vaccination rates are even lower in some counties and schools. For 2023-2024 school-specific coverage and exemption rates, please visit the North Carolina Kindergarten Immunization Data Dashboard.

Key Preparedness Measures for North Carolina:

Vaccination: NCDHHS strongly urges all residents to ensure they are up to date on the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine. Children should receive the first dose of the vaccine at 12-15 months and the second dose at 4-6 years of age. Adults who have not been vaccinated or are unsure of their status should consult their health care provider.

Public Awareness: The state and local health departments are working closely with health care providers, schools and child care centers across the state to ensure that they are aware of the risks and prepared for potential cases of measles.

Guidance for Child Care Centers and Schools: NCDHHS encourages schools, childcare centers and community organizations to review vaccination records and ensure that all children and staff members are up to date with their vaccinations. Early identification and action are essential if an outbreak were to occur. For detailed vaccination recommendations, please refer to the NCDHHS measles webpage.

Preparedness and Monitoring: The state’s public health officials are closely monitoring trends in other states and globally. NCDHHS has issued guidance for health care providers to be on the lookout for measles symptoms and to immediately report suspected cases.

What Residents Can Do:

Ensure children and adults are vaccinated or have evidence of immunity to measles. For more information, visit the CDC Measles Vaccine Considerations page.

Be aware of measles symptoms, including fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; and a red rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

If you suspect you or your child may have been exposed to measles, call your health care provider immediately. Do not visit the doctor’s office or emergency room without notifying them in advance to prevent exposure to others.

If you are planning to travel internationally or to an area with a known outbreak domestically, tell your health care provider about your travel plans.

For more information on measles prevention and vaccination resources, visit the NCDHHS website and see the page dedicated to measles and measles prevention.