“We had help from the community through Beta club students also helping us serve. The event raised money to create a fund that will help people in need in Richmond County, so the money raised will go to that,” said Jennifer Munn, president of the Richmond County Service League.

Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday morning for the first-ever Easter Bunny Breakfast hosted by the Hamlet Fire Department and the Richmond Service League, marking the launch of what organizers hope will become a cherished annual tradition.

HAMLET — Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday morning for the first-ever Easter Bunny Breakfast hosted by the Hamlet Fire Department and the Richmond Service League, marking the launch of what organizers hope will become a cherished annual tradition.

Attendees enjoyed a hearty breakfast of pancakes, sausage, bacon and refreshments while taking photos with the Easter bunny — all in support of a meaningful cause. The event raised funds for a local assistance program benefitting residents of Richmond County.

“We had help from the community through Beta club students also helping us serve. The event raised money to create a fund that will help people in need in Richmond County, so the money raised will go to that,” said Jennifer Munn, president of the Richmond County Service League.

Munn said the Easter event is inspired by the fire department’s long-standing December fundraiser, Breakfast with Santa— which has become a community staple.

“This is the first event. We’re known also for breakfast with Santa here at the same location in December. Breakfast with Santa has been going on for close to 30 years, so this one is to add to the events that we’re offering,” she said.

The Richmond Service League has plans to continue building on its outreach efforts, with its annual Bowling for Breast Cancer fundraiser scheduled for the first week of October.

Reflecting on Saturday’s turnout, Munn emphasized the spirit behind the event.

“I think the sense of community and coming together and spending time with the people in our community along with having some fun and celebrating a holiday,” she said.

Additional Easter-themed events happening across Richmond County include:

• Judah & Levi’s Bunny Bash Egg Hunt at Main Street Park in Hamlet, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Children’s Easter Party at VFW Post 4203 in Rockingham, Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Easter “Egg”travaganza at Fox Road Farm, Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

• Hippity Hoppity Egg-stravaganza at Discovery Place Kids Rockingham, April 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

• Easter Egg Hunt at the Rockingham American Legion, Easter Sunday at 3 p.m.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com