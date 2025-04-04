ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man was arrested Tuesday after leading Richmond County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended due to traffic congestion.

Karon Harrington, 32, was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including speeding, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, driving left of center, passing violations, driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony speeding to elude arrest.

According to a media release, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Governor’s Highway Safety team observed a vehicle traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to comply and fled the scene. The chase ended when Harrington was forced to stop due to traffic congestion.

Harrington also has outstanding warrants from Scotland County for second-degree trespassing, communicating threats and stalking, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail with secured bonds set at $2,000 for the Scotland County charges and $20,000 for the Richmond County incident.

In a separate case, a Hampstead man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and leading investigators on a high-speed, multi-state chase that ended in a crash.

Paul Henry Yoho, 69, was initially stopped for exceeding the speed limit by 13 miles per hour while traveling on the I-74 corridor in Richmond County.

“The car was slow to stop, and after coming to a brief halt, it sped away, prompting investigators to pursue it,” the release stated.

As the pursuit continued, Yoho allegedly began discarding items from the vehicle that appeared to be packaged narcotics. The chase extended into South Carolina, where Yoho eventually crashed and attempted to flee on foot. Investigators apprehended him after a brief foot chase.

Yoho is wanted in multiple counties. In Pender County, he faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several probation violations. In Onslow County, he is wanted for felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving endangering safety, speeding, failure to heed lights or sirens and other traffic violations.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Yoho with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule III and IV controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Yoho is also facing additional charges from the South Carolina Highway Patrol related to the crash. Investigators seized $11,758 in controlled substances and cash during the arrest.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond.