NORTH CAROLINA — Restaurants in North Carolina will have an opportunity to earn coveted Michelin Star designations, as the popular guide announced its expansion into the state on Wednesday.

The Michelin Guide has teamed up with Travel South USA for the “Michelin Guide: American South.” The guide will cover Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It will also include the pre-existing Atlanta Guide.

Michelin Guide’s anonymous inspectors are already exploring restaurants in these states, making dining reservations and searching for culinary gems.

The full list of restaurants in the guide will be revealed at a later date at an awards ceremony, they said.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey for The Michelin Guide as this will be the first time since the Guide’s North American debut in 2005 that we are launching a regional selection,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides. “The cuisine of the American South is a unique product of diverse influences creating an iconic array of specialties prepared by proud and impressive culinary talent.”

Michelin Travel Guides are available in Paris, New York, London, Rome and Tokyo. The guides are expert-curated, food-focused travel guides that highlight the best restaurants, hotels and attractions.

Michelin stars are coveted designations for restaurants across the globe. Restaurants may receive one to three stars based on the quality of the food.