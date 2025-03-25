ELLERBE — Last Tuesday, Commander Carlton Hawkins presented Comrade Herman D. Stutts, a Korean War veteran, with a certificate recognizing his 50 years of membership in the American Legion.

For approximately 45 years, Stutts was a member of the original Ellerbe American Legion Post before reaching his 50-year milestone with Rockingham Post 147.

“We’re delivering this certificate that comes from the National American Legion out in Indianapolis to the local legion post that you have a member that’s attained 50 years membership,” Hawkins said.

The American Legion awards certificates to members who have maintained 50 years of continuous membership. The recognition extends to members who reach 60, 70, 75, 80, 85, or even 90 years.

“This recognition, made possible by the unwavering support of our members, highlights our profound appreciation for his steadfast dedication to American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham,” the local American Legion stated on Facebook.

In addition to honoring longtime members, Post 147 continues its community engagement. The Rockingham American Legion will host an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday at 3 p.m.

“This has been going on for 50 or more years. It was started by World War II veterans—they started meeting there. It’s the same field, same location, basically the same thing. Ice cream, soft drinks will be given, and eggs will be hidden,” Hawkins said.

The American Legion will also present its School Awards to JROTC students on April 11 at the Cole Auditorium.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com