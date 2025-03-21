The collaboration between the 4-H Homeschool Club’s foraging session and the Wild Foods Cook Off is an exciting way to bring the skills of foraging into the spotlight. (Courtesy photo).

RICHMOND COUNTY — Foraging, the practice of searching for and harvesting wild foods, is a timeless skill that connects us to nature and our ancestors. It’s also a fun and rewarding activity that has seen a resurgence in recent years, as more people seek out sustainable and local sources of food. For youth interested in exploring the world of wild foods, a new opportunity has arrived, blending hands-on learning with friendly competition.

The Homeschool Eagles 4-H Club is a Richmond County 4-H club for all home-schooled youth, ages 5-18, which meets monthly. Each month focuses on a new topic. The March meeting will be an exciting session on foraging that promises to inspire and educate young participants. Led by seasoned foragers, this educational event will introduce the basics of foraging — where to look, what to gather, and how to safely identify a few common edible plants. They will also have a chance to sample some of the plants and see how they are prepared. The session is designed not only to teach practical skills but also to foster an appreciation for the natural world and the resources it offers. Foraging can be an empowering experience, especially for young people. It teaches important life skills such as self-reliance, observation, and respect for the environment.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The knowledge and skills gained from this meeting will prepare youth for the 2025 Wild Foods Cook-Off, a competition highlighting cooking with foraged and wild ingredients. The competition welcomes people of all ages to bring dishes where the main ingredient is something foraged, caught, or hunted — whether it’s wild greens, mushrooms, fish, or game. This is an annual event put on by the Sandhills Rod and Gun Club, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, and the Martha Faye Crafters. This challenge celebrates the diverse and sustainable ways we can connect to the land and incorporate these ingredients into our meals.

The competition not only rewards culinary talent but also emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices, helping participants develop a deeper connection to where their food comes from and the effort that goes into sourcing it. It encourages everyone — whether they are seasoned foragers or newcomers — to consider the natural world as an abundant source of ingredients for everyday cooking.

Once the youth have gained an understanding of foraging, they will be ready to put their newfound knowledge to the test in the competition. The Wild Foods Cook-Off is open to all, and youth may submit dishes as well (no separate youth category), and we are hoping to see members of the Homeschool Eagles 4-H Club participate and show off their new skills. Whether they choose to prepare a wild salad with freshly foraged greens, a savory mushroom risotto, or a wild game stew, the competition allows them to demonstrate their skills and creativity while highlighting the bounty that nature has to offer. Where there are chefs there must be eaters: anyone may attend, just $5 per person with children under six free, to taste the numerous wild food dishes on offer. Then the judging begins! Everyone votes on their favorite dish in each category, with one Grand Prize Winner for Best Overall Dish. In addition to tasting a wide variety of wild sourced dishes, the evening also features a hands-on learning program on how to tie a selection of essential knots. The evening usually lasts until about 8 p.m.

The collaboration between the 4-H Homeschool Club’s foraging session and the Wild Foods Cook Off is an exciting way to bring the skills of foraging into the spotlight. By equipping youth with the knowledge and skills to safely harvest wild foods, and offering them the opportunity to showcase their culinary creations, the event emphasizes the importance of sustainability, self-sufficiency, and creativity in the kitchen. Whether you’re a seasoned forager or a curious beginner, this event is a celebration of nature’s abundance and the joy of cooking with the wild ingredients that are all around us.

For more information on the Wild Food Cook-Off, including times, location, and a full list of rules, visit our website at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.

For more information on the Homeschool Eagles 4-H Club, or other Richmond County 4-H clubs and 4-H programs, visit our website or contact the Richmond County Cooperative Extension at 910-997-8255.