RICHMOND COUNTY — A pesticide is classified as any product that is used to manage pests, including weeds, insects and diseases, and we use them more often than we think.

Did you know the commonly used household disinfectant, Lysol, is a pesticide? Since Lysol kills disease-causing bacteria and viruses it is classified as a pesticide. People who frequently use Lysol may find this surprising. The registration and evaluation of pesticides falls under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure products are meeting regulation standards. No matter what kind of pesticide is being used, it is important that we always read the product label. The label will explain how to properly handle, apply and dispose of the pesticide. It’s important to remember that “the label is the law” and these requirements are in place to minimize our exposure to pesticides when we are handling them.

Using Herbicides in the Landscape

Many homeowners, farmers and landscapers will soon begin gearing up to treat weedy pests before fertilizing lawns or planting crops. Before purchasing any pesticide product, we should always be sure to properly identify the pest we are trying to control and make sure a chemical control is needed. Often, weed issues are a result of low soil nutrients that hinder the growth of our desirable plants. Plants we consider “weeds” grow and thrive under poor soil conditions which will cause turfgrass to struggle. When given the opportunity, weeds will grow and outcompete struggling crops. To get our desirable plants to compete, we need to provide them with the proper nutrients to grow. Soil testing will help determine what nutrients need to be added to our soil. The best way to deliver proper nutrients to our desirable plants is by using fertilizer, compost or even manure.

Once we apply our recommended nutrients, some weed issues may still persist. When selecting a product, we need to make sure to it’s the right product for the job. There are countless classes of pesticides available and applying the wrong product could pose a hazard to the crop, environment and animals. When applying herbicides, we should always monitor the weather conditions. We want to avoid applying any pesticides on a very windy day. Pesticide drift is a large concern as wind moves the spray droplets off-target which can impact sensitive areas or a neighboring property!

Using Insecticides Around the Home

In the summer, insects, such as mosquitoes, ants and wasps, can become unbearable. Homeowners may treat their yards or homes using an insecticide, a pesticide formulated to control insects. Many of the insecticides used to manage these common pests are sprayed in a solution and contain chemicals, such as permethrin or bifenthrin. Even a can of wasp spray or ant killer purchased from the hardware store is a regulated pesticide product. Although many of these products are effective against our insect pests, they can also be harmful to our beneficial pollinators like bees. Those who plan to spray for mosquitoes or other insects should spray early in the morning (at dawn) or later around sundown when pollinators are least active. Spraying these products during the day may lead to pollinators getting caught in the cross fire while they are out foraging, which can be determinantal.

There are some management options to deter insects from reproducing that do not require spraying. Removing standing water, a breeding area for mosquitoes, will help manage populations. Additionally, mosquito dunk tablets can be put in areas of standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become adults. Fire ants can be managed very effectively by applying IGR (insect growth regulator) baits, such as Amdro, that do not pose a high risk to pollinators or mammals. It’s important to remember that these alternative products are still pesticides and should be used according to the label.

Wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

When discussing PPE, we are simply talking about what protective clothing we should wear while handling or applying a pesticide. The PPE required to apply a certain product may range from close-toed shoes and gloves to wearing a full-faced respirator with a chemical resistant suit. The required PPE for every pesticide product is printed on the pesticide label and typically the more hazardous a product is, the more extensive the list of PPE will be. After making a pesticide application, we need to be sure to clean equipment and wash our hands before eating, drinking or smoking. Avoid washing clothing with the normal laundry and devote a load solely to the clothes you were wearing while making an application. This is to minimize contamination of other clothing in the home.

Proper Storage

Many accidental pesticide-related poisonings are directly related to improper storage. We always need to keep pesticides stored in their original container with proper labeling and never in a beverage bottle. Keep pesticides locked up, out of the reach of children and away from combustibles such as gasoline or diesel.

When used correctly, pesticides are a tool to help control pests but when used irresponsibly, they can be hazardous. No matter what type of pesticide product you choose, each has a label that you are required to follow. These requirements are there to ensure they are effective while keeping us and the environment safe. If you have pesticides you are no longer using, you can dispose of them safely at the county Household Hazardous Waste Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Health Department Parking lot.

If you have any questions about using pesticides or managing pests at your farm or home, please call Richmond County Cooperative Extension at 910-997-8255.