ROCKINGHAM — Public Works Director Jerry Austin, stepping in for City Manager Bryan Land, announced at Tuesday’s county commissioner meeting that two significant state grants have been awarded to Rockingham Speedway and Richmond County Airport.

“As we received a positive audit from Thompson and Price last month highlighting the county’s strong financial position, we have more good news,” Austin said. “We had a very productive few weeks in the grant department, landing two of our largest grants of the year.”

Austin said the county was awarded a $1.65 million reimbursement grant for Rockingham Speedway from the Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund through the N.C. Department of Commerce.

“Established by the North Carolina General Assembly to stimulate economic activity by attracting events that can, in turn, bring out-of-state visitors to North Carolina, strengthening the state’s travel and tourism industry,” said Austin. “The funds will be split proportionally between the race promoter of Track Enterprises and Rockingham Properties.”

Additionally, the State Department of Aviation issued a $1.135 million job creation economic development grant for the construction of a 55,000-square-foot hangar at Richmond County Airport. The hangar will house J&M Aviation Corporation, a Middlebury, Vermont-based business relocating to the area. The company anticipates creating nine new jobs with an average salary of $46,800.

“They have future plans to expand and include an additional structure down the road for an airplane paint facility,” Austin said.

