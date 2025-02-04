A coded letter being displayed on a panel at the American Revolution Experience Exhibition.

Admission is free to the public. The exhibit runs through Feb. 16 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It takes approximately an hour to go through the exhibition and read through the display panels.

The freestanding pop-up exhibition features display panels and interactive kiosks where people can view and listen to stories, read diary entries and letters from various points of views.

ELLERBE—The American Revolution Experience traveling exhibition at the Rankin Museum of American Heritage opened Sunday.

“This a collaborative effort between the American Battlefield Trust and DAR. They came up with this help standing exhibit. There’s three of them that’s going around the country right now, bringing up awareness of the 250th anniversary of our country,” said Melissa Wall, Chapter Regent of the General Henry William Harrington Chapter, NSDAR.

The freestanding pop-up exhibition features display panels and interactive kiosks where people can view and listen to stories, read diary entries and letters from various points of views.

Admission is free to the public. The exhibit runs through Feb. 16 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com