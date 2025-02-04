Spring Hill Wesleyan Church continues tradition of monthly breakfast

HAMLET — Spring Hill Wesleyan Church hosted its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, continuing a tradition that has become a staple in the community.

Johnny Stogner, the pastor of the church, shared the importance of the event and its mission. “It’s actually the men’s group that puts on the breakfast, but the women help. Every bit of our money that we take in goes toward missionaries.”

Wayne Yates, coordinator of the monthly breakfast, reflected on its origins, which date back to the 1990s. “We stopped one time during COVID and started it again. It initially started off as just a breakfast with people helping around in the church, and then we turned it into helping the missionaries. We’ve also given money to people in the mountains that had the tragedy and around the coast.”

Stogner emphasized the sense of community the breakfast fosters. “For me, the breakfast is like family. Seeing the same faces every month coming in. Everybody knows you and calls you by name. If somebody’s not here, they’re missed. It’s just like a big family breakfast.”

The church’s mission work extends both nationally and internationally, supporting various causes. “It’s international and national. Right here at home, we give to Toys for Tots, Hamlet Fire Department, we give money to them for Christmas for toys. We also help with Shop with a Deputy. As Wayne said, we also help with disaster relief at the mountains. Every bit of money from the breakfast that is taken in is given to some type of mission that month. It may be local, and it may be international,” Stogner said.

The event has gained popularity over the years, drawing attendees from surrounding areas. “People want us to do it every week,” Yates said. “We’ve got people coming around from different counties. Some come as far from Maxton. We’ve had people from Laurel Hill and Ellerbe. It seems like we’ve been growing exponentially.”

Stogner noted the enthusiasm of attendees, particularly when it comes to the menu. “Everybody loves it. Nobody leaves hungry; if you leave hungry, that’s your own fault,” he joked. “Everybody’s got their favorites and their favorite foods. The gravy is probably the number one hit and the pear preserves.”

While the church does not have any upcoming special events, it will continue to host its monthly country breakfast on the first Saturday of each month, welcoming all who wish to attend.

