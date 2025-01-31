ROCKINGHAM— The Rockingham Speedway opened its doors to NASCAR fans for a glimpse of the return of The Rock with an organizational test for NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 50 teams from both the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series took part in the tests. Fans were allowed to witness this historic comeback free of charge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. An additional test day was offered to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams due to a delay on Tuesday caused by a damp track surface.

The top speed in Tuesday’s organizational test session was a 166.547 mph lap set by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ty Majeski. Corey Day was the fastest NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, turning a 162.431 mph lap in the final test session of the day.

A monumental moment in NASCAR history will occur at Rockingham Speedway when Kasey Kahne makes his grand return to stock car racing in the Xfinity Series after a six-year absence from NASCAR. Rockingham Speedway is where Kahne first tested a stock car.

Drivers had the opportunity to test the newly renovated track surface, which was paved in 2022 and contributed to record-breaking speeds and experiences for drivers.

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025, with the Truck Series race set for the day before.

The last time “The Rock” hosted one of NASCAR’s top three series was in 2013, when Kyle Larson claimed victory in a Truck Series race. A year earlier, Kasey Kahne took the checkered flag. The speedway has long been a stage for legends like Dale Earnhardt, Mark Martin and the Burton brothers. Opened in 1965, Rockingham Speedway began as a flat oval before renovations in 1969 transformed it into its distinctive D-shape with high-banked turns. While NASCAR’s Cup Series left in 2004, the track continued hosting Truck Series races until 2012.

On Monday, Track Enterprises and the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) announced an entitlement partnership for NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway.

ThunderFest will return on April 17 to kick off the NASCAR weekend at The Rock. The event will feature activities such as live music from the Marshall Tucker Band, a chance for NASCAR fans to meet the drivers before the big weekend, a Kids Zone for children and a beer garden.

