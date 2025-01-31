Bailey was last seen near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, where he is known to frequently walk. A resident of the Ashley Chapel Community in Richmond County, Bailey was officially reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 2.

ROCKINGHAM— The reward for information about missing man Dennis Wayne Bailey of Richmond County has increased by $200.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Bailey’s family has contributed the additional amount, bringing the total reward to $5,200.

Bailey was last seen near Mizpah Road in Rockingham, where he is known to frequently walk. A resident of the Ashley Chapel Community in Richmond County, Bailey was officially reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 2. He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds, with balding hair and a goatee-style beard.

Last week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced that Richmond County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information provided for each missing adults Linda McCuiston and Dennis Wayne Bailey.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s office shared a public letter by Bailey’s family stating:

“Dear community, we come to you with heavy hearts and a desperate plea for assistance. Our beloved brother, Dennis Wayne Bailey, has been missing since December 30, 2024. He is cherished by many in our community and within our family, and his absence has left a profound void in our lives.”

“We are reaching out to ask for your help in locating Dennis. If anyone has any information—no matter how small or seemingly insignificant—it could be the key to bringing him home. We understand that circumstances may be complicated, but we implore those who may have knowledge of his whereabouts, or who may have harmed him, to come forward.”

“Our love for Dennis drives us to seek closure. If he is no longer with us, we want to ensure he is brought to rest with the dignity and love he deserves. Please, if you have any information or can point us in the right direction, we urge you to speak up. You can reach out to us directly or contact the authorities.”

“We appreciate your compassion in this difficult time and thank you for being a part of our extended family. Together, we can bring Dennis home,” said Deborah Bailey Jackson, sister of Bailey.

McCuiston, who suffers from dementia, was last seen between 6:20-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, in her yard on Country Canyon Drive in the Meadow Wood subdivision. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black toboggan on her head. Officials report that she stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. McCuiston has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

A family member indicated that McCuiston may have sought a ride, which could explain her disappearance. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert for McCuiston in light of her condition.

“Although my investigators are diligently working on these cases, we know someone out there may have additional information that could bring closure to these families. Your involvement is essential. I urge anyone with even the slightest information to call 911, or you can remain anonymous by providing tips through the Crime Stoppers P3 application,” said Sheriff Gulledge in a media release.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com