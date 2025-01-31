RICHMOND COUNTY — The first new moon of the lunar calendar year was welcomed Wednesday by various cultures, signifying that spring is right around the corner.

There are 12 zodiac animals in Chinese astrology, each associated with one of the five elements. This year, the snake is a wood animal, symbolizing growth, flexibility and tolerance.

The zodiac cycle continues with the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig, each representing a different year in the repeating 12-year sequence. If you were born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 or 2025, congratulations—this year is yours.

Some traditions surrounding the lunar year include deep cleaning homes, known as chucheng, to remove bad luck, incorporating the lucky color red in patterns and attire, and giving red envelopes, or hongbao.

Despite the snake’s association with negative connotations in Western cultures, such as poison and darkness, Chinese astrologists link the reptile to good luck, rebirth and resilience.

The story of the snake in the Chinese zodiac has a sad beginning but a transformative ending. According to ancient Chinese folklore, the snake was once a four-legged, joyful creature. However, after other animals isolated him because of his appearance, he grew angry and blamed the Jade Emperor for his form. Consumed by rage, he developed fangs and attacked the other creatures. The Jade Emperor, displeased with the snake’s actions, punished him by taking away his legs. The only way to earn them back was to win a race that would eventually determine the order of the Chinese zodiac. The snake did not win, finishing sixth, but he regained the emperor’s respect through his resilience and dedication. While competing, the snake also learned to control his anger. When he did, he shed his old skin, letting go of the negativity that once consumed him.

The snake is also a symbol of love and happiness in the old tale “The Legend of the White Snake.” In the story, an immortal snake disguises herself as a maiden, Bai Suzhen, and falls in love with a man, Xu Xian. When he discovers her true identity, he dies, prompting Bai Suzhen to steal from the tree of immortality in an attempt to revive him. Caught by the emperor guarding the magical tree, she explains that her love for Xu Xian spans thousands of years because he saved her in a past life. In many ways, the snake’s stories remind us of the power of transformation, resilience and the nature of love.

