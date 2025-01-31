RICHMOND COUNTY — You have no doubt been watching, reading, and hearing about the devastating wildfires that are wreaking havoc around Los Angeles, California. Current data (the situation is on-going) has recorded multiple wildfires, almost 50,000 acres burned, and thousands of structures destroyed. Investigation into the origins of the various fires is still underway, however it was the drought conditions in the region that set the stage for the fires’ devastation. Lush growth from spring rains, followed by hot and unusually dry conditions later in the year, created an abundance of dry organic material which served as fuel to carry the fire across the landscape.

It would serve us well to heed the lessons of the California wildfires, and cast a critical eye across our own landscape. The Sandhills region, with acres of longleaf pine and wiregrass, was literally designed by nature to carry fire and is particularly vulnerable to wildfires. Currently, out of the 13 NC Forest Service districts in the state, the Sandhills region (District 3) has had the most wildfires so far in 2025, with seven fires, as well as the most acreage burned (65.6 acres). Richmond County regularly ranks number 1 for the most wildfires in all 100 counties in the state.

The most destructive wildfire in the region was in April 1963 in Moore County, which is also part of the Sandhills. The fire began in West End with a spark from a small sawmill operation and took off south, pushed by strong gusty winds and fed by pine trees, wiregrass, and pine straw before dying out at Drowning Creek. In total, around 26,000 acres burned. The area was not nearly as densely populated then as it is now, but for homeowners, business owners and farmers it was a devastating event.

Luckily, efforts by the NC Forest Service, private landowners, and the non-profit Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association are working to limit the risk of wildfires by reducing the amount of fuel on the ground in managed forestlands. This is done by performing a “prescribed burn”, which is performed during safe weather conditions, under the direction of a certified burner and with crews that manage the fire to prevent it from getting out of control. By keeping the ground fuel at a minimum, it is much less likely that a wildfire, starting from a lightning strike, trash pile burning, or tossed cigarette butt, will start an out of control conflagration.

One of the biggest challenges of the Los Angeles fires was that while they were technically wildfires, due to the dense development in the region it was particularly challenging to control as the fire spread from trees to houses, businesses and other structures. Are we vulnerable to a similar loss from a wildfire? Research has shown that flying embers, which can be carried considerable distances by wind, is a main driver of structural loss to wildfires. A program called Firewise, developed by a retired US Forest Service fire scientist, provides information and guidance on protecting homes based on a 200’ perimeter of protection, called the Home Ignition Zone (HIZ). Within the HIZ, there are several smaller zones, and for each zone there are

firewise management recommendations. For example, the “immediate zone” recommends keeping roofs and gutters free of leaves, pine straw, or other potentially flammable debris; keep shingles in good repair to prevent embers from penetrating the roof; and keep flammable materials such as stacks of firewood away from the house foundation. Consider not using pine straw, which is highly flammable, as mulch in beds around the house; other mulches such as oak leaves or pine bark mulch, while still flammable under extreme conditions, are less likely to catch fire and spread flames. There are even plant recommendations to reduce fire risk: deciduous plants (those that lose their leaves in winter) and succulent plants (with thick leaves) have a lower fire risk than evergreen shrubs such as junipers or rosemary, or thick ornamental grasses such as pampas grass.

There’s always a balance in life between minimizing potential danger and living in such a way that opportunities, joys, and interests are constrained. You probably don’t want to have concrete or gravel all around your house foundation just to protect against a possible wildfire someday. On the other hand, there are other good reasons to keep roofs clean of pine straw, gutters clean of debris, and to follow other practices that can also reduce risk of loss in the, perhaps unlikely, event of a wildfire. If you’d like more information about ways to make your home and property “Firewise,” call us at NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County center, at 910.997.8255. Visit our website and follow us on Facebook!