ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man is facing multiple charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon, after allegedly assaulting a woman last Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute, and the female victim was transported to the hospital by FirstHealth EMS for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Following the investigation, Michael Kevin Allen, 46, of Rockingham was arrested and booked into Richmond County Jail, where he is being held without bond. In addition to the felony charge, Allen faces charges of inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor domestic violence offenses, interference with emergency communications, and injury to personal property.

On Tuesday, two Richmond County men were arrested for stealing a disabled car.

Deputies responded to a call from Cross Creek Metals, a scrapyard, after two suspects attempted to sell a stolen vehicle.

Jason Franklin Jacobs, 48 and Jacob Tray McKenzie 28, both of Rockingham had stolen a Honda Accord that had been left disabled on Battley Dairy Road without the owner’s consent.

Both men were processed and booked into Richmond County Jail, each with a secured bond of $7,500.