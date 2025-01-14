ROCKINGHAM— The Rockingham Police Department is asking County residents to help locate 15-year-old Adrianna Sunshine Matthews, who was reported missing last week.

Matthews was last seen around 2 a.m. on Jan. 8 on Williamsburg Drive. Investigators say it is unclear whether she is on foot, staying in a home, or traveling in a vehicle.

Authorities have searched for Matthews using a K9 unit but have not yet found her.

Matthews is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has a nose ring and a scar above her left eye. Known for frequently changing her hair color, she was last seen with black hair.

Anyone with information about Matthews’ location is urged to contact the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468.

