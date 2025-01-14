RICHMOND COUNTY — The cold air of winter has finally arrived! Many people experience worsened muscle, bone, and joint pain along with the frosty weather. This happens because the muscles, bones, and ligaments that work in unison to help our joints perform their job expand when the barometric pressure changes.

Fortunately, there are some ways to help minimize the bone and muscle aches we experience during winter. The important thing to remember is to continue to practice a healthy lifestyle all year long. Don’t allow the cold weather to slow you down.

When it’s too cold to go outdoors, keep moving indoors! Do what your physical condition allows you to do. Some examples include gentle stretches to maintain flexibility and range of motion, walking in place, chair aerobics, and virtual fitness groups, whether pre-recorded or live. Before starting any exercise program, check with your doctor.

Even though our summer gardens are long gone, it’s still important to eat fruits and vegetables during the winter. The Arthritis Foundation recommends choosing a Mediterranean Diet menu for the best results in minimizing pain and inflammation. The Mediterranean Diet consists of fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and beans. Studies have confirmed that this diet has the following benefits: it lowers blood pressure, protects against chronic conditions ranging from cancer to stroke, helps arthritis by limiting inflammation, benefits both the joints and the heart, and can lead to weight loss, which will lessen pressure on the joints. Additionally, foods high in calcium, vitamin D, and Vitamin K support bone health. Ask your doctor if vitamin D supplements are an option since there is a reduction in sunlight during the winter months. It is also important to stay hydrated during the winter. Fluids, preferably water, are required to lubricate joints and prevent dehydration which can worsen pain. The winter holidays and inactivity can lead to weight gain, so being mindful of healthy nutrition choices will help you obtain or maintain a healthy weight to relieve pressure from your joints.

The winter months can bring icy and slippery weather. Wearing the appropriate footwear can protect us from falling and damaging our bones and muscles. According to Safety Reports by AlignOps, slips and falls are most common during the winter months. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 20,520 workplace slips and falls involving ice, sleet, or snow occurred in 2016. Various injuries can occur when one slips and falls. The BLS cites that the most common injuries are sprains and strains, contusions and bruises, bone fractures, and severe abrasions and lacerations.

One of the most important things that you can do for your bones, muscles, and joints is to keep your body warm. Wearing layers when outside is a great way to keep your body warm. Wearing thermal underwear, gloves, a winter hat, warm socks, and a coat that covers the knees when outside is recommended.

If you suffer from muscle and joint pain during the winter, heat therapy is an option to help minimize the pain. This can be done at home with warm baths, heating pads, or a warm compress to ease the pain and stiffness. If your joints are very sensitive it may be helpful to wear a supportive brace or sleeve.

If painful symptoms persist or if there is swelling or redness in the joint please consult a physician. Stay alert for additional conditions such as fever or rash. This could indicate a more serious underlying condition.

As we celebrate the arrival of winter, consider the many events and activities offered through your county NC Cooperative Extension office.

