RICHMOND COUNTY — In the Sandhills and Coastal Plains, bermudagrass is considered the backbone of our forage systems. Across our region, there are thousands of acres of this high yielding forage grass that feeds cattle, goats, sheep and even horses throughout the summer and in the winter months when harvested for hay.

Although bermudagrass is a high yielding forage, farmers must intensively manage it to produce a high-quality crop. Hay producers may at times be disappointed with production, such as a thinning stand or bare spots in the field with weeds encroaching in bare areas. Weather, usually lack of rain, is the first culprit to blame. However, there are other factors that can cause bermudagrass production issues. Following good agronomic practices can increase bermudagrass production in the growing season, and the winter months are a great time to start planning to get off to a good start!

Causes of decline or low production:

1. Low Potassium (K) Fertility: Bermudagrass is known to be a “Nitrogen Hog” and can effectively use up to 200 lbs of Nitrogen per acre in a season (when cut for hay). Potassium, like nitrogen, is another major nutrient but is often over-looked. Potassium contributes to winter hardiness, disease resistance and root/stolon production of bermudagrass. When K is deficient, bermudagrass doesn’t produce the “runners” that keep the grass full and thick. A ton of bermudagrass requires approximately 50 lbs of both nitrogen and potassium so supplying the adequate amount is critical. To determine if K deficiency is causing stand or production issues, a soil analysis is the only sure-fire way to rule out this possibility. Soil sampling tells us what nutrients may be lacking in addition to the soil’s pH. For more questions concerning soil sampling please contact the Richmond County Extension office. Bi-annual soil testing and applying the recommended amounts of K2O along with your first nitrogen application in late April with help supply encourage bermudagrass to fill in. Even with a proper fertility plan, potassium deficiency may occur during periods of drought. Because potash is taken up through the roots and is water soluble, the lack of moisture may cause the grass to show symptoms of potash deficiency. What is interesting is after drought conditions subside, fields with sufficient levels of potassium recover from drought stress significantly quicker than fields with potassium levels that are deficient.

2. Low Soil pH: There are several ways that improper soil pH causes stand issues in bermudagrass. In our area of North Carolina, toxic levels of soluble aluminum occur in soils where the soil pH is too low. Excess aluminum damages roots and prevents any further root growth. Low soil pH also reduces the availability of other nutrients such as P, K, Mg, Ca, and others. Ultimately, low soil pH starves the plant of water and nutrients. Recommended soil pH should not to be less than 5.5 for Coastal bermudagrass and ideally would be 6.0. Overseeded forages such as clover and ryegrass need a pH of 6.0 or higher for optimum growth. A soil test will show the amount of lime to apply to achieve the correct pH.

3. Ryegrass Friend or Foe?: Our springs are typically abundant with rainfall which creates great conditions for annual ryegrass growth. Ryegrass (not to be confused with cereal or Abruzzi rye) is a blessing to those who are in need of high quality forage in the spring but a curse when it comes to management in bermudagrass hay fields. Thick, productive stands of ryegrass (planted or volunteer stands) can produce 2-3 tons of forage per acre usually when hay supplies are running low but it comes at a cost. In the spring when bermudagrass is breaking dormancy, ryegrass will out-compete bermudagrass for water, nutrients and light. Heavy growth of ryegrass and removal in the form of hay or haylage can deplete large amounts of nutrients from the soil, thus effectively reducing the amount available to the bermudagrass. Avoid late applications of N (after February) to ryegrass stands and utilize as much ryegrass forage as possible by grazing it closely or cutting it for hay before seedhead formation to reduce spring competition.

There are some chemical options for ryegrass management but timeliness is critical. Glyphosate products can be applied to dormant bermudagrass (mid-February) at 1 quart per acre to help manage ryegrass in bermudagrass hayfields. Pastora at 1 oz per can also be used but should be applied in December or January while ryegrass is small. Although these post-emergence products are labeled for ryegrass control there are populations of ryegrass that are resistant to several of these chemical families. If that is the case, another option is using a pre-emergence called Rezilon at 3-4 fluid ounces per acre. Apply Rezilon after your cutting in late August or early September to suppress ryegrass germination in the fall and have some residual control into the spring months. No matter what pesticide you use, remember to always read the product label!

Remember, bermudagrass can be a high-quality forage but requires intensive management. When utilized for hay, bermudagrass removes large amounts of nutrients, especially nitrogen and potassium, so it is important that producers replace what is removed through soil sampling and sound fertility plans. If you have any questions about soil fertility or bermudagrass management please contact North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center.