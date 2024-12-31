RICHMOND COUNTY — Dennis Holloway, site coordinator for Baptists On Mission, has dedicated his life to aiding those in need, a commitment deeply rooted in personal experience and faith.

Holloway credits his dedication to helping others to a life-changing event during his time with the 82nd Airborne Division. A severe parachute accident left him permanently disabled, reshaping his perspective on the importance of community and support.

“I knew that I had to have somebody I could count on to help me through long periods of time,” Holloway said. “I had never needed help from people before, but I found out that no person is an island and everyone will run into instances in this world where they’re going to need help from somebody else.”

This realization became the foundation of his philosophy: “Never say no to somebody that needs your help — and be there for them,” he said.

Since 1999, Holloway has been a cornerstone of disaster relief efforts with Baptists On Mission. His journey began in the aftermath of Hurricane Floyd when he witnessed widespread devastation and homelessness.

“I saw the need during that hurricane, where so many people were homeless and had lost everything,” Holloway said. “I decided then that my future was going to be in helping others and that’s what I’ve been inspired to do ever since. I’ve gone to all the major hurricanes in the southeast United States since 1999 — everywhere from Texas to New York.”

Holloway’s experiences have been marked by countless stories of resilience and faith. One memory stands out: During a mission at New Bern First Baptist Church, a man arrived late to a devotional gathering, unshowered and disheveled. Initially, Holloway said he judged him, but his perception shifted after hearing the man’s story.

“The first thing he did was apologize to us for being late and not having time to clean up because he had been helping a neighborhood in need,” Holloway recalled.

The man recounted a meeting with a woman who had just lost her husband and was grappling with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Her request to him was simple yet profound: She wanted to know how to receive Jesus Christ as her savior.

“I almost passed out,” Holloway said. “She was exactly the reason we were there — to share God and let Him give all the glory.”

Holloway’s admiration for the Richmond County community shines through in his reflections on Hurricane Helene. He described it as one of the most unified and generous responses he has witnessed in his 25 years of service.

“All the churches in this county came together in a group effort — money, supplies, food, whatever was needed,” Holloway said. “You’ve always had a church or two that would be helpful, but this time, every church was involved. The people gave their money, their time and even made multiple trips to help. It was the most beneficial response to any hurricane I’ve ever seen.”

For Richmond County residents looking to contribute during times of crisis, Holloway emphasized the importance of preparation and involvement in local missions.

“I think the first thing people can do is start volunteering in local missions, like the food bank or churches affiliated with Baptists On Mission,” Holloway said. “That way, they’ll have the training and support they need to make a meaningful contribution when called upon.”

Through his unwavering dedication and faith, Holloway continues to exemplify the power of community and compassion in times of need.

