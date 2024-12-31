NORTH CAROLINA — As part of continuing efforts to help taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service has announced plans to issue automatic payments later this month to eligible people who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

The IRS announced the special step after reviewing internal data showing many eligible taxpayers who filed a return but did not claim the credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit for individuals who did not receive one or more Economic Impact Payments (EIP), also known as stimulus payments.

No action is needed for eligible taxpayers to receive these payments, which will go out automatically in December and should arrive in most cases by late January 2025. The payments will be automatically direct deposited or sent by paper check; eligible taxpayers will also receive a separate letter notifying them of the payment.

“The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers. Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible. To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

The payments vary depending on several factors, but the maximum payment is $1,400 per individual. The estimated amount of payments going out will be about $2.4 billion.

The IRS also reminded taxpayers who haven’t filed 2021 tax returns they might be eligible as well, but they face an April 15, 2025, deadline to file their returns to claim the credit and any other refund they might be owed.

Most eligible taxpayers already claimed the credit

Most taxpayers eligible for EIPs have already received their EIP or Recovery Rebate Credit.

These December payments for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit are only going to taxpayers where IRS data demonstrates a taxpayer qualifies for the credit. Qualified taxpayers are those who filed a 2021 tax return, but where the data field for the Recovery Rebate Credit was left blank or was filled out as $0 when the taxpayer was actually eligible for the credit.

How automatic payments work

Taxpayers who qualify but did not claim any portion of the credit on their 2021 tax return should receive these payments by late January 2025. The payment will be sent to the bank account listed on the taxpayer’s 2023 tax return or to the address of record.

An IRS letter will be sent to the taxpayer receiving these 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit payments. If the taxpayer closed their bank account since filing their 2023 tax return, taxpayers do not need to take any action. The bank will return the payment to the IRS and the refund will be reissued to the address of record.

For questions regarding eligibility and how the payment was calculated, see 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit Questions and Answers.

Taxpayers who didn’t file a 2021 tax return may be eligible to claim the credit if they file a return

The IRS reminds taxpayers who have not yet filed their 2021 tax returns that they may be eligible for a refund if they file and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit by the April 15, 2025, deadline.

Eligible taxpayers who did not file must file a tax return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, even if their income from a job, business or other source was minimal or non-existent.

Additional information about automatic payments; filing 2021 tax returns

To calculate the amount of Recovery Rebate Credit, taxpayers may access their IRS Online Account to determine the amount they received in Economic Impact Payment(s). See FAQ G2 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic G: Finding the Third Economic Impact Payment Amount to Calculate the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit and 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information.

Any Recovery Rebate Credit received does not count as income when determining eligibility for federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).

As the 2025 tax filing season approaches, the IRS is committed to helping taxpayers understand and claim the credits and deductions for which they are eligible including Coronavirus tax relief. Many taxpayers are unaware of tax credits and deductions for which they are eligible or face other barriers keeping them from claiming them. The IRS will be reminding taxpayers about these credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit, during the 2025 filing season.