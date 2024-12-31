HAMLET — Brent Barbee presided over his first Richmond Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 2 as the new college president.

At this meeting, the Board received a network security update, an enrollment report, quarterly budget reports and updates on constructions projects, including the new PE field on the Hamlet Campus, the future Hendrick Center for Automotive Training and the Truck Driver Training facility at the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport.

The Board approved emeritus status for Dr. Dale McInnis, who retired as RichmondCC’s president in October. Emeritus status may be granted upon continuous service of 10 years or more for presidents and trustees. McInnis served as president from 2010 through 2024.

Trustee Lee Wallace was also presented with an appreciation award for his service on the Board from 2020-2024.

Two new trustees, Dr. Scott Brewer and Iris McRae, joined the Board back in the summer, and this was their second meeting. Brewer was appointed by the N.C. House of Representatives with a term expiring in June 2027; McRae was appointed by the N.C. Senate with a term expiring in June 2028.

Brewer is the pharmacist in charge at Family Pharmacy in Rockingham, which he and his wife, Tanya, own and operate. He is a graduate of Campbell University’s School of Pharmacy. While a native of Laurinburg, he moved to Rockingham in 1997.

“My family has strong ties in education, and I am honored to have a small role in the educational process to help carry on this tradition,” Brewer said. “RichmondCC has and continues to bring amazing opportunities, in education as well as cultural experiences, to our area and the people of this community. We are all better for it.”