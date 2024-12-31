HAMLET — Richmond Community College student Madison Gentry of Laurinburg has been accepted into the C-STEP co-admission program with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Madison never felt this would be possible four years ago when she dropped out of high school due to overwhelming family responsibilities.

During her sophomore year, she transferred to a new high school. She also cared for her ailing grandmother and took on most of the household responsibilities for her parents, small business owners who worked long hours during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“I felt overworked, overwhelmed and burned out. My exhaustion consequently led to me struggling academically,” Madison said.

Madison eventually made the decision to drop out of high school.

“That summer, my parents suggested I earn my high school diploma through RichmondCC’s Adult Education Program. This would let me finish my remaining courses at my own pace, while continuing to help with the household responsibilities and my grandmother,” she said.

With help from Adult Education Coordinator Tara McDuffie, Madison enrolled in the High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma program. She earned her GED in the spring of 2023 after months of studying intensively for the tests. Unfortunately, on the night of her graduation, her grandmother passed away.

The next semester, Madison enrolled in the Associate in Arts program at RichmondCC. Shortly into the semester her mother suffered a back injury, and Madison was once again taking on the role of caregiver and managing the household for her family. However, she did not let this deter her from making her studies a priority. She has maintained a high grade-point average, and she joined the Student Government Association. She also helps with her parents’ business and does volunteer work in her community.

“The psychological obstacles I encountered during those years were taxing. However, I am now profoundly grateful for the experiences and the growth they provided me,” Madison said.

By qualifying for the C-STEP co-admission program with UNC-Chapel Hill, Madison is now a Tarheel student. While completing her associate degree with RichmondCC in the spring, Madison will have access to special events, advising, as well as transition and support services at UNC-Chapel Hill.

In the fall of 2025, Madison will be pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Society, which combines studies of business, psychology and ethics, at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“RichmondCC has provided me with endless support and guidance throughout my academic journey. My academic advisors have offered a variety of resources, opportunities, and educational and personal guidance,” Madison said. “My current advisor, Tammy Little, has spent a large amount of time assisting me in setting realistic short-term and long-term goals. She has held me accountable, kept me informed, and encouraged every success.”

Little helped Madison apply to the C-STEP program.

“Madison is the epitome of drive and ambition. She completed her GED and has not let off the gas since,” Little said. “She has a plan, and she is going for it.”

Madison’s long-term goals are to earn a Master of Business Administration and build a career in marketing and management.