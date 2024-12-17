The cameras Jerry Andrews uses to capture all of his striking images.

HAMLET — Jerry Andrews hosted a photography exhibit featuring military aircraft at Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium last Saturday.

“I’ve been a photographer for a long time,” Andrews said. “I told some of my friends this has been a 40-year project. I’ve been a photographer since I was in the eighth grade.”

The exhibit showcased a variety of images, including blue angels, thunderbirds, and warbirds, arranged across several tables. Even Andrews’ prized cameras were displayed, offering attendees a glimpse of the tools behind his craft.

Andrews began his photography career in 1980 after a neighborhood friend gifted him a correspondence course. “It was basically a college-level course in a three-ring binder,” he said, explaining how he learned the fundamentals of photography, including aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. “Those concepts are still the cornerstone of photography. Even with modern digital cameras, those basics remain the same.”

His passion for aviation photography was inspired by his father, who Andrews described as a “news junkie.” Born in 1967, Andrews grew up during the space race, watching historic Apollo and Gemini missions on television with his father. “Every time there was a launch, we were glued to the TV,” Andrews recalled.

Additionally, his own military service and his father’s experience as a World War II veteran deepened his connection to aviation. “I owe all of my news and history interests to him,” Andrews said. “His name was Ernest Andrews Sr., and that’s how I got started with aviation and military photography.”

The Luke Vuncannon Band provided live entertainment during the exhibit, adding to the event’s atmosphere.

“I’m just really excited to see friends and family come to the show,” Andrews said. “When you see stuff on Facebook, it doesn’t have the same impact as a printed piece. On a phone or computer, the images are small, but seeing them in print makes them so much more dynamic.”

The centerpiece images at the exhibit measured 16 by 20 inches and were printed by Miller’s Printing in Kansas. One standout piece featured the presidential seal printed on an aluminum backing, giving it a striking, layered metal finish.

“I’ve just adopted aviation—it’s become part of my life through my hobbies and interests,” Andrews said. He displayed his Nikon camera and Tamron 150–600mm lens at the event, tools he credits for his ability to capture such detailed shots.

“Some people ask, ‘How did you get so close?’” Andrews joked. “I wasn’t in the air with them, but with a 600mm lens, I could zoom in as close as I needed to.” While Andrews noted that military aviation allows for close proximity to the crowds, safety regulations limit just how near the aircraft can get.

Through decades of dedication and a deep passion for aviation and history, Andrews has turned his love of photography into an art form that continues to inspire and impress.

Reach Ana Corral at acorral@cmpapers.com