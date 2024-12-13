HAMLET — Two Richmond County veterans were celebrated and honored with Quilts of Valor during a heartfelt ceremony at the Hamlet Senior Center on Wednesday.

Mayor Amy Guinn opened the event with a tribute to the honorees. “It is an honor to gather here today to celebrate and pay tribute to the great men and women who have served our country,” she said.

The recipients, Army veterans Joseph Ingram Sr. and Alan J. Moss, were presented with their quilts by the Sandhills Quilters Guild, part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Specialist Joseph Ingram Sr. served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1973. His assignments included Fort Dix, New Jersey; Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.; and Hohenfels, Germany. At Walter Reed, Ingram delivered medical supplies to the hospital and to retired officers in the surrounding areas. In Germany, he served as an assistant to the adjutant, handling communications and escorting the adjutant to various destinations.

Specialist Alan J. Moss served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962 in France. Moss worked as an administrative specialist and led the message center headquarters.

Amy Maxon, co-chair of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, addressed the honorees with a poignant reading. “These Quilts of Valor were made for you by members of the Sandhills Quilters Guild as a small token from our grateful hearts for the service you have rendered to America,” Maxon said.

“While some may never meet you, you were on their minds as they pieced and quilted these gifts of thanks for you,” she continued.

Maxon shared the history of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts while her son was deployed in Iraq. Since its inception, over 408,000 quilts have been made and distributed to active service members and veterans.

The quilts convey a three-part message, Maxon explained. “First, we honor you for your service, for your willingness to leave all you hold dear and stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis. Second, we know that freedom is never free, and our quilts are meant to say, ‘thank you’ for your many sacrifices. And finally, these quilts offer you comfort. They are our ‘quilty hug’ to you.”

Each quilt includes a label detailing its origins. “As of today, the story of these quilts is your story,” Maxon said. “We hope you will keep them with you as a tangible reminder that there are thousands of women and men across this land who know that we are forever in your debt. It is our pleasure to honor you with a Quilt of Valor.”

Hamlet Senior Center Director Amanda Kempen shared a touching moment from the event, noting that Moss had brought information about a friend he hopes to nominate for a Quilt of Valor.

The ceremony concluded with Kempen performing “America the Beautiful,” followed by a closing prayer and a blessing of the meal.

