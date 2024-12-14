ELLERBE — Ellerbe Kemp-Sugg Library opened its doors to Santa Claus and his elf on Monday, delighting children and families with a magical holiday experience.

Branch Manager Ashley Scott, who has been organizing this cherished event for seven years, ensured every detail created a festive atmosphere. Santa’s visit included receiving wish lists from children, a coloring station, and gifts for every child who stopped by. Children also had the opportunity to write letters to Santa, which they could hand to him personally or place in his mailbox.

In addition to listening to children’s Christmas wishes, Santa took time to read holiday stories aloud, captivating his young audience.

“One of the best things to see during Santa’s visit is seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see Santa,” Scott said.

She added that she hopes the event spreads a little Christmas magic to those who attend. “I hope the children and community take away a little bit of Christmas joy. I’m sure all of us have had a few rough spots this year, and Christmas is supposed to be a time of magic, so hopefully, this will brighten up their year.”

Scott also expressed her hope that Santa’s visit will inspire children to return to the library. “I hope they fall in love and come back to the library,” she said.

For Ellerbe Kemp-Sugg Library, this marks the final event of the year. However, the holiday celebrations will continue on Friday at Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham with a “Grinch Day.” Activities there will include a screening of The Grinch (2018), Grinch-themed snacks, crafts, and a meet-and-greet with the Grinch himself.

Leath Library will also host a senior movie event on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., featuring a showing of Miracle on 34th Street. Seniors are invited to stop by and enjoy the classic holiday film.

