Voting place in at First United Methodist Church in Ellerbe.

ROCKINGHAM – Richmond County saw a predominantly Republican turnout in this year’s election.

Incumbent Chairman Jeff Smart and Commissioner Andy Grooms, both Republicans first elected in 2020, were re-elected for another term. Joining them is Jamie Gathings (R), who defeated Commissioner Toni Maples in the primary with a 9.33% advantage.

Smart led with a 0.08% advantage over Gathings and Grooms, each of whom secured 19% of the Richmond County vote. Trailing them were Linda Ross (D) with 13%, Cassandra “DeeDee” Wall (D) with 11%, Deborah Washington Crumpton (D) with 8.94%, Michael Legrand (U) with 6.81%, and Richard Robinson (L) with 1.95%.

Ross and Legrand had previously run for a seat in 2022, with Legrand running under the Democratic Party that year. Official results will be available on canvassing day, Friday, Nov. 15.

Amanda “Amy” Wilson (NC District Court Judge, District 21, Seat 04), Sophia Gatewood (District 21, Seat 02), Kimberly Roberts (Richmond County Register of Deeds) and Jeff Joyner (Richmond Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor) all ran unopposed and secured re-election. Joyner’s race included a write-in option, with 2.33% of voters choosing alternative names.

