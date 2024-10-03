Filled the third floor courtroom inside the Richmond County Judicial Center to swear in recently appointed District Attorney Jamie Adams.

The ceremony recognized Adams, as well as retiring Richmond County District Attorney Reece Saunders, who Adams credited for preparing her to take the reigns as Richmond County’s top prosecutor.

“I was able to work closely with [Saunders] for the three years prior, when I got here,” said Adams, who plans to mirror Saunders’ knack for developing the next generation of district attorneys. “That’s all he has been (doing). That’s all he knows, treating people in that way. I’ve always mirrored that from him to, not only in my own background, but stepping into it and seeing someone in practice doing that in the role of district attorney. It meant a lot to me, and who I am as I take this role.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Adams as District 21 district attorney after Saunders quietly announced his plans for retirement. Before becoming D.A. of District 21, according to a release from Gov. Cooper, Adams serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in District 21. Previously, she served as an Assistant District Attorney in both Prosecutorial District 25 and 26. Adams received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“There are no words for the way I feel right now. It’s a culmination of my life, my career. To see everybody that’s been a part of that that’s been there every step if the way was monumental for me, but I know what I’ve been intrusted with for this community is a huge thing. I’m ready to step forward to do that, and fill the shoes of Reece Saunders. Those are some really big shoes, but I’m prepared to do that, and continue his legacy as well,” Adams said.

Adams said she wanted to become a prosecutor as a way to stop bullies, something she experienced growing up in Detroit. Believing bullying extends beyond the school yard, she sought to defend those who cannot defend themselves beit women, children or the elderly.

“That is the role of a prosecutor. A lot of people don’t realize that. They look at it like we’re just the people that sentence people to prison. No, no, no, we’re here with our law enforcement partners to keep the community safe. That’s our primary goal, and that’s what we will continue to do,” Adams said.

For Adams, providing justice to those who deprive others of their liberties is a personal goal. After moving to the area, and hearing gunshots in her neighborhood, instead of moving to a nicer place Adams asked herself what can she do to improve her surroundings?

“There are people in this community who cannot afford to just pick up and move. I have to consider that in all of my decisions and everything I do to insure the safety of our residents, so that they won’t have to be ducking and jumping under their beds at night when they hear those gunshots. That is definitely something that is in focus. I never worked in a community with the amount of violent crime as this district. I’m aware of that, and we’re going to deal with it accordingly,” Adams said.