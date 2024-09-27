SOUTHERN PINES – The Richmond Senior High School Raider Football Team is off to its best start in three years after demolishing the Pinecrest Patriots 36-7 to remain undefeated Sandhills Athletic Conference at 2-0.

Despite rescheduling the game in order to avoid Hurricane Helene, pouring rain significantly impacted the game with every throw and toss potentially resulting in a turnover.

“We didn’t execute very well at crucial times. Honestly, it should have been a 7-7 game going into half, then they get a bounce on an interception, and the next thing you know they’re scoing a touchdown to make it 15-0. That was huge,” Pinecrest coach Nicholas Eddins said.

TLast Thursday’s victory seemed a statement game for the Raiders, who came into the contest on a two game win streak with previous victories over Southern Lee and Myers Park. The Patriots came into the contest as the reigning SAC champion and an undefeated record at 4-0. All of that change after a returner Jayden Hamilton set up the Raiders well within Patriot territory. After working down to the goal line, a loose ball luckily fell into the hands of senior Zach Garner, which gave Richmond a lead it would not relinquish.

“I was blocking, and I looked from the other side and saw someone pop the ball out. I saw it in the air, and I tried to get to it as fast as I can and get on it,” Garner said.

That seemed the trend throughout the evening as the Patriots found themselves on the wrong end of turnovers. With rain forecasted through the evening both teams focused on the run, which worked in Richmond’s favor thanks to a strong performance by the Raider linemen.

“I think it went great. We had a really good week of practice. We were paying attention, knowing our assignments in game and executed well,” said Richmond center Lincoln Smith, who navigated the task of snapping a sopping wet ball throughout the evening. Once the weather briefly cleared in the second quarter, the Raiders went to the air with quarterback Evan Hodges finding Keyonta Davis on a 61-yard TD pass.

A successful 2-point conversion run by Hodges made it a three score game with Richmond leading 15-0 going into halftime. Well ahead after the break, the Raiders refocused on the run game, eventually leading to a banner night for running back Chance Crowder, whose 37 yard run set up a 5-yard Crowder TD run, sealing the victory before the fourth quarter.

“I just listened to my coach, put trust in my O-line and stayed patient,” Crowder said.

While the offense found a way to reach the end zone, the defense found a way to stop what until last Friday seemed an unstoppable offense. The Patriots utilized the height of 5-6 senior quarterback Cody Hansen to high their misdirection runs, but with the lineman and linebackers making penetration off of the snap throughout the evening, the Pinecrest did not have time to put the miss in misdirection.

“The coaches were telling us all week – he’s shifty. In the open field, he’s going to juke you. Just keep your hips under you and watch his hips. You’ll be good,” Garner said.

With Garner and crew causing havoc in the backfield, that set up defensive back such as A.J. Covington, who seemed to close out the evening for the varsity with an interception, prompting coaches to begin pulling starters in order to rest up for next week against Hoke County.

“They hadn’t tried me all game. I saw them all run deep, then a saw the last dude do an out-route, and I just jumped it,” Covington said.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 4-2, and next host the 1-4 Hoke County Bucks next Friday. Despite facing a team with a losing record, Coach Brad Denson has no plans to undermine any SAC team.

“I’m extremely happy to get back home. We need those stands full. We need every person in the bleachers and get there early. You have no idea what these kids go through and what they do. Please come out and support them,” Denson said.