Despite the beginning of ticket sales for next spring’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series not beginning until November 1, Rockingham and Richmond County officials are already pushing for citizens to remember the date.

With both the Rockingham City Council and Richmond County Commission meetings falling on the same night, members of both governing bodies took time reminding area residents tickets for the races go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, November 1.

“I’m hoping everybody will jump on board and support the track, buy tickets and are able to attend the event. We certainly will all be there,” County Manager Brian Land said.

Before NASCAR left, Land said Rockingham Speedway generated more than $10 million in county revenue. He added the Easter weekend event kicks off with a truck series race Friday, followed by an Xfinity Series race Saturday, another soon-to-be announced race slated for Saturday and no races Easter Sunday. While hosting a press conference last month in response to the announcement of NASCAR returning to Rockingham Speedway, Track Enterprises Promoter Bob Sargent said NASCAR does not schedule events years in advance and a event’s overall success often determines whether it will return the next year.

“Obviously, our goal is to keep it (in Rockingham) for years to come. NASCAR doesn’t guarantee dates far out, but their business model has always been the successful ones continue with their schedule. We plan on working hard and diligently at making this a very successful event to secure further NASCAR races,” Sargent said.

Shortly after announcing Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump announced return of ThunderFest to coincide with the NASCAR races, City Councilman Bennett Deane requested the community come out and support bringing racing back to Rockingham.

“”We need our community to get behind this whole effort. A lot of folks are excited about it, but to take the next step and continue these events, tickets sales are the most critical thing – people buying tickets and making sure we have a good attendance,” Deane said. “… People having signs in their yards, anything they can do to help promote this. We’re open to ideas. We really need to embrace this opportunity, because it won’t come along again if it’s not well received.”