Announces Forever Families program

Thanks to a $50,000 grant, Richmond County Partnership for Children will continue assisting area children long after they age out of the program.

With the one-time $50,000 grant, RCPC Executive Director Dr. Katrina Chance announced a new program Forever Families, which will serve families after their children turn 5 years old.

“Our smart start agency only funds up to kindergarten or up to five years. What we said we are going to do with the $50,000 is help those parents who come into our circle of parents group that age out. We do not want the families to come, reach the age of 5 and we just turn them loose. No, we’re not going to do that. What the $50,000 is used for is to help those families contiue to stay with us until they’re ready,” Chance said.

With a mission of improving the quality of life for all Richmond County families, RCPC utilizes its state and federal funding with programs ranging from prenatal to 5 years old. Through its association with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, more than 15 area families have diapers and feminine hygiene products through referrals by RCPC. Once parents feel comfortable putting their child in a childcare facility, RCPC will then use its childcare subsidy to reduce the family’s financial burden as a result of childcare, which more than 350 families currently utilize. Throughout their journey with RCPC, parents are encouraged to join its Circle of Parents. This program gives area parents a network other parents and other caregivers as part of a group facilitated by RCPC staff members.

“We started the Circle of Parents at the height of the pandemic. When we started that, we had two groups. One was at Place of Grace, and we also had a central group. It was our first group, and it was virtual because of COVID,” Chance said.

Joanna Crump, a parent leader for Circle of Children, participates in both in-person and online groups, describing them as part of her family. With two children, ages 2 and 5, she hopes the grant allows her to reach out to more families and grow the Circle of Parents.

“They’re wonderful. They helped me, and they can help other parents with their kids,” Crump said.

Dobbins Heights Parks Director Angeline Kendall-David said she is proud to offer use of the town’s recreation facilities for the program. She said what makes the Circle of Parents special is their understanding and discretion when it comes to modern parenting issues.

“What goes on in the Circle of Parents stays there. We just take care of each other, and show our love for each one of them, and I am so thankful to be a part of it,” said Kendall-David, whose nephew particpates in the program.

With the momentum generated from their recent grant, Dr. Chance requested the county explore further funding opportunities with the RCPC so they can continue their mission in assisting families in need.

“”Put money in that, so our county can more forward with early care and education. It all starts at home with our children. If our children are not prepared, then our economy is not prepared in the long run,” Dr. Chance said.