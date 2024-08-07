HOFFMAN – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered a grisly scene Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Daily Journal reached out to the RCSO to varify the identity of the shooter and did not receive a call back by press time, however, a nearby resident did identify the shooter as Sheldon Maurice Nealy, 46, of Hoffman.

After breaching the home, deputies heard a single gunshot, and soon after discovered the body of Nealy and an unnamed female splayed in the aftermath of what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to a press release penned by Sheriff Mark Gulledge Wednesday afternoon, deputies made entry into the residence and cleared all the rooms except for one locked bedroom door. When deputies attempted to breach the door, a single gunshot was heard from inside the room. Deputies were able to breach the door. Once inside, they located a deceased male and female inside the room, who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Gulledge further stated, at this time, it appears to be a domestic situation between the male and female that lived together inside the residence and resulted in a murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing and at this point is an isolated incident.

Last Sunday was not the first time law enforcement responded to Nealy’s residence in regards to a shooting. Last December, as previously reported by the Daily Journal, deputies charged Nealy with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. On Dec. 11, 2023, patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence on McCoy Drive in Hoffman in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When they first deputy arrived, a female victim stated her husband, Nealy, was intoxicated and began arguing with her and struck her several times in the face. She also stated he had locked her in the bedroom and would not allow her to leave and continued to assault her. She was able to get to her handgun and they began wrestling over the gun.

Deputies went to the residence where the incident took place and attempted to make contact with the male party. They were finally able to get him to open the door and had him step out. While patting him down for weapons, a deputy noticed blood on the male’s leg. It appeared he had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh area.

EMS was contacted and responded to the scene. Nealy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once Nealy was released from the hospital, he was transported to the Richmond County Magistrates Office, where he was charged with the aforementioned crimes.

Nealy was processed into the Richmond County Jail and was not granted bond due to the assault being domestic violence related. Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Nealy has prior convictions for robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released from a Moore County correctional facility in September of 2022 after a 12-year sentence.

If a victim of domestic violence or know a person who is a victim of domestic violence, there is always help. Contact the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233.