Shown here is one of many areas impacted by flooding following the departure of Tropical Storm Debby last Thursday. Although the storm passed, the National Weather Service advised Richmond County residents living near creeks and streams around central North Carolina continue to run high, and standing water may linger in areas of poor drainage. People living along rivers and creeks should make preparations for possible moderate river flooding lingering into the weekend and next week. Also ese extra caution when walking near waterways. Scan the QR code for a video of some familiar areas under water.