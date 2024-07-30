A man faces potential prison time and subsequent deportation after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any details regarding the child, but did announce Jose Antonion Aranda Olvera, 54, will receive three additional charges following an investigation.

According to a statement from RCSO Sheriff Mark Gulledge, Olvera was currently in the Richmond County Jail on charges related to sex offenses and as a result of an ongoing investigation, he was charged with three additional counts of first-degree sex offense with a child. Olvera received a $100,000 secure bond on these charges, and he was also placed on an ICE detainer.

Olvera originally became a resident of the Richmond County Jail for alleged child sex offenses in October of 2022 and June of 2023. His next court date is set for August 15.

Drug dog finds fentanyl, meth

A neighborhood complaint made it to the right person after RCSO deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer looking to offload more than 5 grams of fentanyl and an equal amount of meth.

According to a release by the RCSO, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team were investigating complaints of illegal drug activity in the area of Foxfield Road in Cordova. While in the area, investigators observed a vehicle leaving a residence with an expired registration tag and conducted a traffic stop. While investigators worked to identify the driver, a K-9 was run around the vehicle and gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search was conducted of the vehicle. Investigators located and seized 5.76 grams of fentanyl, 5.25 grams of methamphetamine, 9 suboxone strips, 13 dosage units of Clonazepam and 4.77 grams of marijuana.

Following the search, RCSO deputies arrested the driver, John Henry Quick, 48, of Rockingham, charging him with trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as an unspecified schedule four and schedule five substance with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quick remains in the Richmond County Jail on a $100,545 bond.

Hamlet man jailed for alleged theft of cars, boat

A Hamlet man faces more than five charges of vehicle theft following an investigation by the RCSO.

The investigation began after a homeowner contacted deputies last Thursday regarding a missing car. According to a release by the RCSO, deputies arrested Brandon Thomas Schreiner, 37, of Hamlet, in reference to vehicles that were reported stolen. The victim filed a report with the sheriff’s office that he had allowed Schreiner to stay at a residence he owned in return for labor. The victim stated that while Schreiner was staying there, five vehicles, a Jon boat and tools went missing. Deputies were able to locate several of the vehicles that had been sold at a local scrap yard by Schreiner.

The RCSO further stated Schreiner was arrested and charged with six counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Schreiner was processed and released on a $25,000 secure bond.

Busy weekend for RCSO drug dogs

A taillight malfunction resulted in multiple charges for a Cordova man.

According to a press release from the RCSO, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and deputies with the sheriff’s office traffic safety unit, conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle traveling on Rosalyn Road with no rear lights. Investigators identified the driver as Nicholas Adam Whittington, 34, of Cordova. While Whittington was being issued citations for traffic-related charges, a K-9 was run around the outside of the vehicle. The K-9 gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics inside Whittington’s vehicle.

Following a search, investigators seized 3.52 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax pills and Hydrocodone pills. Whittington was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute – methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whittington was processed and placed into the Richmond County Jail under a $2,500 secure bond.