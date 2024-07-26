County announces new oversight of animal control, shelter starting in October

The apprehension and care of area animals may seem a bit different in the coming months.

Richmond County officials announced Wednesday the Richmond County Animal Shelter and Richmond County Animal Control will be under new management beginning in October.

According to a press release from Richmond County, the Richmond County Animal Shelter, currently operated under contract by K2 Solution, Inc. will transition and be operated by Tessie Caulder of Richmond County. Ms. Caulder has over 30 years of experience working with animals, including prior shelter operation experience. Ms. Caulder’s goals are to enhance the spay/neuter program, create a foster volunteer program and to further enhance the use of rescue groups.

The announcement may be a relief to Richmond County Concerned Citizens for Shelter Animals, who criticized K2 Solutions not allowing volunteers to assist in the care of shelter animals. During the May and June Richmond County Commissioners meetings, multiple group members voiced their concerns with behaviors they believe contribute to the euthanasia of shelter animals.

“The only reason our shelter has not welcomed volunteers for years is the abuse and neglect they wanted to hide. State inspections and investigations have proven this many times. Contracting out the shelter, in an attempt to try another approach, failed because of hiring another company that makes their money off of animals. In this case, the more animals they killed, the less food, meds and bedding they needed, and lined their pockets in cheating our community,” Christie Newtown said.

During the meeting, Newton said volunteers can serve a variety of duties. From cleaning out cages, assisting in adoption and socializing with the animals are duties volunteers can perform at no cost to the shelter.

“Without the interaction, animals become depressed, withdrawn and become less adoptable. Getting to know the animals, volunteers will be able to pair the right animal with the right family, which means less returns. If you will research even a little, then you will see the most successful shelters with the lowest euthanasia rates are the ones with the most volunteers,” Newton said.

County officials also announced the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will no longer oversee the animal control department. According to the release, effective October 1, 2024, Animal Control Services will be operated through Rivers Wildlife Removal, owned by Mr. Jasper Rivers. Mr. Rivers has many years of animal control experience and education that will enable him to provide exceptional service to the citizens of Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide support services, as needed, to ensure services are provided to the citizens of Richmond County.