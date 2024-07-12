Dobbins Heights citizens past and present turned out in droves to honor Robert Broady Jr., considered one of Dobbins Heights’ founding fathers, during a service last Thursday at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church.

Broady, who passed away on the Fourth of July, was laid to rest after a lifetime of serving the Dobbins Heights community and endowed with qualities Mayor Antonio Blue said are only seen once or twice in a lifetime.

“Mr. Broady was a visionary. He came home from the military and decided he wanted a change. He wanted to see a change in the community he grew up in. Of course, he got involved. He got involved in the fire department, community development and things of that nature. Losing him is like losing a set of Britannica Encyclopedias when it comes to the issues of the town,” Blue said.

Broady served the Dobbins Heights community long before there was a Dobbins Heights community. Before Dobbins Heights was incorporated, it was referred to as North Yard. Due to its unincorporated status, North Yard residents were not eligible for certain state and federal programs leading to homes and roads falling into disrepair. Local leaders such as Broady worked with the Army Corp of Engineers, as well as state and federal officials bringing in paved roads, street lights, a community center and established a fire department in 1974. Ten years later, Broady saw his efforts finally pay off when an effort to incorporate North Yard, later adopting the name Dobbins Heights in honor of local minister Jim Dobbins.

“I stand on a giant’s shoulders. That’s why I’m able to do what I do, because of Robert Broady. I’ve known Mr. Broady since I was a little boy, because I’m originally from Dobbins Heights … He used to sit on my mother’s porch and talk to my parents. My mother’s porch was like our meeting place,” said Blue.

Blue considers Broady a groundbreaker in every facet of life. Whether serving in a segregated US Navy or establishing a town with a mayor and town council all of African descent, there was rarely an issue Broady was not first in line to take on.

“He was a leader who wanted to put apartments in Dobbins Heights at one point. He wanted Dobbins Heights to have a credit union. That was part of his vision … I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but I have something in mind as a way to honor Mr. Broady. He deserves it,” Blue said.