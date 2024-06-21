Area kids got their first taste of a career in firefighting during the Richmond County School District Career and Technical Education Camp.

As part of the camp, students learned the basics of firefighting with the lessons gradually becoming more difficult before seeing real applications of the lessons they learned during a visit to the Hamlet Fire Department.

“The field trip is just learning about the equipment the fire department has, and then they see what they do … I go over ‘Mayday, Mayday,’ how to use the nozzle, how to connect a hose, how to put on an air-pack, how to put on gear. We have a fire hydrant. We teach all different aspects,” said Vic McCaskill, Richmond Senior High School firefighting instructor.

Whether prideful because they have a family member that is a firefighter or simply proud of what they learned, McCaskill had a difficult time getting students to remove their gear during Thursday’s tour, even when temperatures began reaching into the 90s.

“They love it, and that’s getting interest in kids so hopefully they will work with the fire department down the road, or rescue. This is our future,” McCaskill said.

Meant to inspire a career path, the Richmond County School District Career and Technical Education Camp pairs campers up with local and regional experts in their respective fields. While McCaskill is tied with the RSHS program, those firefighters often find paid positions before graduating from high school. Their tour director was a high school firefighter with plans to take McCaskill’s class next semester.

“I’ve got four or five that are going to come (to the RSHS program next semester). The girls, they love it. I had two last year that loved it and are coming back,” McCaskill said.

According to a 2021 survey by Firefighter Rescue Services, the average firefighter saves six civilian lives each year. Considering some of his students are already in the workforce, and many attending the camp planning on taking RSHS firefighting courses in the near future, the lessons McCaskill taught throughout the week may result in the saving of hundreds of lives if the students participating choose to enter the field.

“That’s what I love to do. I’ve taught and been an instructor for a long time, about 40 years. You have to teach them young, so they will come up and grasp it, then learn all of the rescue techniques and fire safety. Really, it’s in their blood. They want to do it. Girls, boys, all of them love it,” McCaskill said.